About this product
Our Stash Box Blunt Wrap Starter Kit includes:
1 beautifully crafted lockable stash box
30-day supply of your choice blunt wraps (1 use per day)
2 finely crafted smell-proof flower jars
1 branded rolling tray
2 smell-proof tubes
1 64 mm herb grinder
1 7 oz. Cannabolish natural cannabis smoke odor removing candle.
Our current inventory includes:
- High Hemp Honey Pot Swirl, Grape Ape, and Vegan Original Flavors
- Crop Kings Self Sealing Hemp Original and Irish Creams Flavors
- Billionaire Hemp Wraps Sweet Stacks, OGK, and Millie Mango Flavors
-True Hemp Gelato
About this brand
The Black Crown Service
The Black Crown Service provides discreet delivery of premium smoking products and accessories manufactured by the most popular and trusted brands in the industry. Patrons who enjoy our service have the option to purchase an exclusive Stash Box which includes a branded lockable storage box made from the finest materials; two smell-proof flower jars; an herb grinder; a 30-day supply of your choice of wraps, rolling papers, or cones; a rolling tray; two smell-proof tubes; and a candle designed to eliminate smoking odor.