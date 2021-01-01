Tangie Blossom CBD Hemp Cigarettes - 10.56%, 2.32% Total Terpenes CBD, Floral, Orange, Haze, Sativa,
Product rating:
About this product
Tangie Blossom CBD Hemp Cigarettes - 10.56%, 2.32% Total Terpenes CBD, Floral, Orange, Haze, Sativa, Uplifting, Greenhouse Grown
_______________
Sativa / Uplifting
10.56% CBD 2.32% TOTAL TERPENES
Terpene profile: Floral, Orange, Haze
A gassy, potent strain with floral orange hashish aromas.
Premium Indoor Grown CBD Hemp Flower
.75 Gram per joint - 15.75 Grams Total
21 Pre-rolls per pack
Tin container ships in recycled box & 100% smell proof vacuumed sealed bag.
No pesticides, No additives
3rd Party Lab Tested
Cultivated In PNW
Non-GMO
FEDERAL FARM BILL COMPLIANT LESS THEN 0.3% DELTA9 THC
_______________
Sativa / Uplifting
10.56% CBD 2.32% TOTAL TERPENES
Terpene profile: Floral, Orange, Haze
A gassy, potent strain with floral orange hashish aromas.
Premium Indoor Grown CBD Hemp Flower
.75 Gram per joint - 15.75 Grams Total
21 Pre-rolls per pack
Tin container ships in recycled box & 100% smell proof vacuumed sealed bag.
No pesticides, No additives
3rd Party Lab Tested
Cultivated In PNW
Non-GMO
FEDERAL FARM BILL COMPLIANT LESS THEN 0.3% DELTA9 THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!