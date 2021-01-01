Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand The Botanical Joint

The Botanical Joint

Tangie Blossom- 10.56%, 2.32% Total Terpenes CBD, Citrus, Haze, Sativa, Uplifting, Greenhouse Grown

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Tangie Blossom- 10.56%, 2.32% Total Terpenes CBD, Floral, Orange, Haze, Sativa, Uplifting, Greenhouse Grown
_______________
Sativa / Uplifting

10.56% CBD 2.32% TOTAL TERPENES

Terpene profile: Floral, Orange, Haze

A gassy, potent strain with floral orange hashish aromas.

Premium Greenhouse Grown CBD Hemp Flower
100% Hand Trimmed Buds
Ships In Recycled Box & 100% Smell Proof Cobal Glass Jar
No pesticides, No additives
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Cultivated In PNW
Non-GMO

FEDERAL FARM BILL COMPLIANT LESS THEN 0.3% DELTA9 THC

FDA Disclaimer
The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!