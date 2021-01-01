The Botanical Joint
Tangie Blossom- 10.56%, 2.32% Total Terpenes CBD, Citrus, Haze, Sativa, Uplifting, Greenhouse Grown
Product rating:
About this product
Tangie Blossom- 10.56%, 2.32% Total Terpenes CBD, Floral, Orange, Haze, Sativa, Uplifting, Greenhouse Grown
_______________
Sativa / Uplifting
10.56% CBD 2.32% TOTAL TERPENES
Terpene profile: Floral, Orange, Haze
A gassy, potent strain with floral orange hashish aromas.
Premium Greenhouse Grown CBD Hemp Flower
100% Hand Trimmed Buds
Ships In Recycled Box & 100% Smell Proof Cobal Glass Jar
No pesticides, No additives
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Cultivated In PNW
Non-GMO
FEDERAL FARM BILL COMPLIANT LESS THEN 0.3% DELTA9 THC
FDA Disclaimer
The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.
_______________
Sativa / Uplifting
10.56% CBD 2.32% TOTAL TERPENES
Terpene profile: Floral, Orange, Haze
A gassy, potent strain with floral orange hashish aromas.
Premium Greenhouse Grown CBD Hemp Flower
100% Hand Trimmed Buds
Ships In Recycled Box & 100% Smell Proof Cobal Glass Jar
No pesticides, No additives
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Cultivated In PNW
Non-GMO
FEDERAL FARM BILL COMPLIANT LESS THEN 0.3% DELTA9 THC
FDA Disclaimer
The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!