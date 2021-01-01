About this product

Tangie Blossom- 10.56%, 2.32% Total Terpenes CBD, Floral, Orange, Haze, Sativa, Uplifting, Greenhouse Grown

_______________

Sativa / Uplifting



10.56% CBD 2.32% TOTAL TERPENES



Terpene profile: Floral, Orange, Haze



A gassy, potent strain with floral orange hashish aromas.



Premium Greenhouse Grown CBD Hemp Flower

100% Hand Trimmed Buds

Ships In Recycled Box & 100% Smell Proof Cobal Glass Jar

No pesticides, No additives

3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance

Cultivated In PNW

Non-GMO



FEDERAL FARM BILL COMPLIANT LESS THEN 0.3% DELTA9 THC



FDA Disclaimer

The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.