Logo for the brand The Botanical Joint

The Botanical Joint

Hemp Shake/Trim | Floral Wife | 8.53% CBD | 2.46%Terpenes

About this product

Hemp Shake

Trimmed Leaf & Small Buds Included in Shake

Uses: Cooking, Concentrates, Decoration, Arts + Crafts
_______________
INDICA / REST

8.53% CBD 2.46% TOTAL TERPENES

Terpene profile: Cinnamon, Floral, Orange

A floral, potent strain with aromas of snickerdoodles and oranges, calming properties

Premium Outdoor Grown CBD Hemp Trim & Small Buds.
Ships In Recycled Box & 100% Smell Proof Vacuumed Sealed Bag
No pesticides, No additives
3rd Party Lab Tested for Compliance
Cultivated In PNW
Non-GMO
