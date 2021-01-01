Loading…
Logo for the brand The Botanical Joint

The Botanical Joint

Hemp Shake/Trim | Tangie Blossom | 10.65% CBD | 2.35% Terpenes

About this product

Hemp Shake

Trimmed Leaf & Small Buds Included in Shake

Uses: Cooking, Concentrates, Decoration, Arts + Crafts.
_______________
Sativa / Uplifting

10.56% CBD 2.32% TOTAL TERPENES

Terpene profile: Floral, Orange, Haze

A gassy, potent strain with floral orange hashish aromas.

Premium Outdoor Grown CBD Hemp Trim & Small Buds.
Ships In Recycled Box & 100% Smell Proof Vacuumed Sealed Bags
No pesticides, No additives
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Cultivated In PNW
Non-GMO
