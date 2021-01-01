The Botanical Joint
About this product
Hemp Shake
Trimmed Leaf & Small Buds Included in Shake
Uses: Cooking, Concentrates, Decoration, Arts + Crafts.
_______________
Sativa / Uplifting
10.56% CBD 2.32% TOTAL TERPENES
Terpene profile: Floral, Orange, Haze
A gassy, potent strain with floral orange hashish aromas.
Premium Outdoor Grown CBD Hemp Trim & Small Buds.
Ships In Recycled Box & 100% Smell Proof Vacuumed Sealed Bags
No pesticides, No additives
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Cultivated In PNW
Non-GMO
Trimmed Leaf & Small Buds Included in Shake
Uses: Cooking, Concentrates, Decoration, Arts + Crafts.
_______________
Sativa / Uplifting
10.56% CBD 2.32% TOTAL TERPENES
Terpene profile: Floral, Orange, Haze
A gassy, potent strain with floral orange hashish aromas.
Premium Outdoor Grown CBD Hemp Trim & Small Buds.
Ships In Recycled Box & 100% Smell Proof Vacuumed Sealed Bags
No pesticides, No additives
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Cultivated In PNW
Non-GMO
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!