About this product
Space Invader
(E1 X Spectrum)
Space Invader is a cross between E1 X Spectrum with a vigorous growth pattern producing dense buds and flowers like E1. Ready to blast off into space, take this Hazey girl on a ride through your taste pallets. Hitting celestial notes of kush, embodying an array of terpenes. High terpenes are Mycrene, Caryophyllene, Gerynal Acetate, Linalool and Limonene.
Early-Mid finisher Feminized CBD Seed
Hybrid Germination: 98%
About this brand
The Botanical Joint
The Botanical Joint is a licensed farm & retailer located in Colton, Oregon. We are high-end boutique hemp cultivators who use all organic farming practices, through sustainable agriculture providing a beneficial homeostasis to our overall environment. Our flower is grown in small batch including greenhouse and indoor. We produce premium quality exclusive batches of CBD hemp flower and pre-rolls.
The Botanical Joint aims to elevate enjoyment of hemp through ones perception of our hemp and products looks, aromas, tastes, and overall use. Currently we are partnered on multiple hemp flower and seed operations on the west coast and take part within all three of our partnered facilities. Our partners ensure the same ethical and moral standards through business and within agriculture. The Botanical Joint offers a wide array of hemp products from flower to tincture to genetics, we aim to provide the highest quality CBD hemp on the market destined to please.
We provide three day free shipping on every order and have a three day processing time.
