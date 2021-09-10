About this strain
Citral Flo crosses Sour Flo with Citral Skunk to produce a vigorous and lush plant that puts out large, soft nugs with red pistils and a bulbous flower shape. Its terpenes put out a funky cheese aroma that’s backed by sweet citrus and floral notes, making for a desirable yet skunky plant.
Citral Flo effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
83% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
83% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
66% of people report feeling talkative
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
16% of people say it helps with inflammation
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Botanist
Our mission at the Botanist is to harness the power of the cannabis plant and other natural botanicals. Artfully extracted terpenes are a hallmark of each of our products, designed not only to amplify therapeutic benefits but also impart richness of flavor. We seek to create a enjoyable and holistic wellness experience for every customer, whether you’re new to cannabis or well acquainted with its benefits.