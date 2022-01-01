About this product
Variety of fruit flavors. Made by hand, from scratch, and hand poured.
- Made with real cane sugar and no high fructose corn syrup.
- Natural ingredients.
- Fully infused with CBD from full-spectrum hemp oil.
- Never sprayed or surface-coated.
- Dairy free, gluten free, and non-GMO.
For more information, visit us at: www.thecbdcompany.com
For wholesale inquiries, please email us at: sales@thecbdcompany.com
