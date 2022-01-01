Sweet and sour fruit variety gummies. Made by hand, from scratch, and coated with fine cane sugar for a little extra sweetness.



- Available in cherry, green apple, lemon, and orange flavors.

- Natural ingredients.

- Fully infused with CBD from full-spectrum hemp oil.

- Never sprayed or surface-coated.

- Dairy free, gluten free, and non-GMO.



For more information, visit us at: www.thecbdcompany.com



For wholesale inquiries, please email us at: sales@thecbdcompany.com