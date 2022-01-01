About this product
4 bath bombs per tube
25mg/bomb
100mg/tube
Submerge yourself into a bath full of tranquility with our lavender premium CBD bath bombs! Relax and destress with us!
Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Organic Coconut Oil, Lavender Oil (Lavandula Angustifolia), Water/Aqua, Maltodextrin, Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, and Organic Cocoa Seed Butter.
25mg/bomb
100mg/tube
Submerge yourself into a bath full of tranquility with our lavender premium CBD bath bombs! Relax and destress with us!
Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Organic Coconut Oil, Lavender Oil (Lavandula Angustifolia), Water/Aqua, Maltodextrin, Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, and Organic Cocoa Seed Butter.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!