400mg/bottle



Want to feel cool and soothe those muscles and joints after a workout or full day of work? Our Sports Cream with cooling sensation will get the job done!



Ingredients: Water/Aqua, Organic Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Menthol, Organic Glycerin, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetyl Alcohol, Sorbitan Olivate, Gluconolactone, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Oleosomes, Cinnamomum Camphora (Camphor) Bark Oil, Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Potassium Sorbate, Tocopherol, Organic Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Organic Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Oil, Organic Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Organic Gaultheria Procumbens (Wintergreen) Oil, Organic Origanum Majorana (Sweet Marjoram) Oil, Organic Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sodium Chloride, Calcium Gluconate.