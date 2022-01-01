Broad Spectrum

Volume: 30 ml

Total Potency: 450 mg

CBD/Serving: 15mg/ml



Place 1 ml of our organic, premium CBD oil under your tongue and watch the stress melt away! You can also add it into your coffee/tea, sweet treats, smoothies, and much more.



Ingredients: Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, Organic Peppermint Essential Oil