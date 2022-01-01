About this product
Our delicious Strawberry Lemonade flavored gummies are the tastiest way to enjoy your dose of CBD. Each gummy is infused with organic ingredients and 10 mg of our premium-grade CBD. If you are looking for on-the-go relief or some relaxation before/after a long day, treat yourself with one.
300 mg/jar
10 mg/gummy
Ingredients: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Sugar, Pectin, Organic Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Vegetable Juice (color), Lemon Oil.
