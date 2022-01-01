Our delicious Strawberry Lemonade flavored gummies are the tastiest way to enjoy your dose of CBD. Each gummy is infused with organic ingredients and 10 mg of our premium-grade CBD. If you are looking for on-the-go relief or some relaxation before/after a long day, treat yourself with one.



300 mg/jar

10 mg/gummy



Ingredients: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Sugar, Pectin, Organic Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Vegetable Juice (color), Lemon Oil.