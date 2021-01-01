About this product

Previously known as The Clear Classic, the 2:1 cartridge utilizes around 30% CBD isolate to provide a well-rounded, more manageable effect. This product allows us to offer our award-winning flavors at a compassionate price point. Blue Raz is bright, sweet and jammy. This flavor is juicy and sweet enough to have you thinking about the last time you had a slushie.



These cartridges use medical grade ceramic atomizers that provides low failure rates, even draw distribution, no burning taste, and more vapor delivered per draw.

