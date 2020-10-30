The Clear Elite All In One 350mg - Blue Raz
by The Clear
The All-in-one vape is a discreet, pocket-sized version of The Clear Elite cartridge that comes fully equipped for easy consumption. This vape contains 350mg of our ultra-premium distillate with all-natural plant derived terpenes. Blue Raz is bright, sweet and jammy. This flavor is juicy and sweet enough to have you think about the last time you had a slushie.
Coupled with a pre-charged battery and hardware, more on-the-go cannabis consumers can try out the ultra-premium, ultra-refined vaping experience that goes hand in hand with The Clear Elite.
Created by crossing a Blue City Diesel and Snow Cone, Blue Raspberry Snow Cone is a unique hybrid strain that comes with a wonderful flavor and powerfully sedative high. Its buds express dark blue and purple coloration and a thick coat of crystal trichomes. BRSC produces a loud tart aroma with blueberry flavors that’ll impress any seasoned connoisseur. It’s a must-try for anyone who wants a new spin on a classic strain.
Blue Raspberry Snow Cone effects
Tingly
80% of people report feeling tingly
Creative
80% of people report feeling creative
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxious
20% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headaches
40% of people say it helps with headaches
Lack of appetite
40% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
At The Clear™, it’s our mission to provide a safe, effective and enjoyable experience for all cannabis consumers by producing outstanding cannabis products across all consumption formats.
The Clear was established in 2012 by a team of scientists, who brought molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process re-invented the cannabis vape category.
Molecular distillation produces cannabis oil that is clear, potent, smooth, and safe. Starting with clean, tasteless, odorless distillate allows us to formulate a variety of cannabis products featuring truly unforgettable botanically derived award-winning flavors.
Today, more than a decade later, our brand symbolizes innovation, integrity, science, consistency, effectiveness, and enjoyment. Our growing portfolio of cannabis products offers formats for each of our consumers and our proprietary manufacturing processes ensure quality and consistency across all our product lines.
