Daughter of indica-dominant Blueberry and sativa-dominant NYC Diesel, Blue Diesel (also known as Blue City Diesel) produces a pleasant, moderate to long-lasting body buzz. Thanks to its Blueberry genetics, this flower emanates a light berry aroma that is smooth, expansive, and fast-acting. This strain is optimal for daytime and comes with little to no fatigue or increased appetite, making it a desirable option for medical marijuana patients. Originally produced by Breeder’s Choice, this plant may provide just the relaxation you need.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
578
Find Blue Diesel nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Diesel nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Blue Diesel
Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Diesel nearby.