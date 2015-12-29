ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Diesel
Slide 1 of 3
  • Leafly flower of Blue Diesel
  • Close up cannabis flower of Blue Diesel

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.3 578 reviews

Blue Diesel

aka Blue City Diesel, New Blue Diesel

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 17 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 578 reviews

Blue Diesel nugget
Blue Diesel

Daughter of indica-dominant Blueberry and sativa-dominant NYC Diesel, Blue Diesel (also known as Blue City Diesel) produces a pleasant, moderate to long-lasting body buzz. Thanks to its Blueberry genetics, this flower emanates a light berry aroma that is smooth, expansive, and fast-acting. This strain is optimal for daytime and comes with little to no fatigue or increased appetite, making it a desirable option for medical marijuana patients. Originally produced by Breeder’s Choice, this plant may provide just the relaxation you need.

Effects

Show all

381 people reported 3022 effects
Relaxed 61%
Happy 60%
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 32%
Stress 41%
Pain 34%
Anxiety 33%
Depression 30%
Nausea 16%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 4%
Anxious 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

578

more reviews
write a review

Find Blue Diesel nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Diesel nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Cherry Pie
Cherry Pie
More hungryLeafly flower for Nepalese
Nepalese
More creativeLeafly flower for FPOG
FPOG
More euphoricLeafly flower for Pineapple Fields
Pineapple Fields
More energeticLeafly flower for Sour Kush
Sour Kush
More energeticLeafly flower for Golden Ticket
Golden Ticket
More euphoricLeafly flower for Space Candy
Space Candy
More focusingLeafly flower for The Third Dimension
The Third Dimension
More uplifting
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Blue Diesel
User uploaded image of Blue Diesel
User uploaded image of Blue Diesel
User uploaded image of Blue Diesel
User uploaded image of Blue Diesel
User uploaded image of Blue Diesel
User uploaded image of Blue Diesel
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blue Diesel
First strain child
Oregon Bus Pass
child
Second strain child
Smarties
child

Products with Blue Diesel

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Diesel nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

7 giggly cannabis strains for inducing laughing fits
7 giggly cannabis strains for inducing laughing fits
Which Cannabis Strains Give You the Best Bud for Your Buck?
Which Cannabis Strains Give You the Best Bud for Your Buck?
The 13 best cannabis strains for parties
The 13 best cannabis strains for parties

Most popular in