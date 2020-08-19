About this product
The Clear™ Syringe is the Honey Bucket 2.0, by popular demand. This ultra-refined product is ready for use! Syringes contain The Clear’s AAA grade distillate and naturally derived terpenes.
Blue Raz is bright, sweet and jammy. This flavor is juicy and sweet enough to have you thinking about the last time you had a slushie.
About this brand
The Clear
The Clear is the first a 100% solvent-free cannabis distillate, and is unmatched in its potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear Concentrate is a translucent oil, testing around 90% THC. It is fully activated by our specially-developed process to make it consistently potent and clean. Available in the original terpene-free Lobster Butter, or with introduced all-natural flavors and terpenes to make our signature flavors, The Clear sets the standard for consistent quality in medicinal and recreational cannabis. The Clear™ has something for every user, with options ranging from 90% THC to 65% THC with additional CBD.