The Clear
The Clear - Elite Cartridge - Lemon Haze - 1000mg
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
With a starting potency well over 85% cannabinoids, the Elite cartridge is perfect for the moderate to seasoned cannabis enthusiast. Lemon Haze is a daytime flavor that’s loud, tangy and delicious. The sweet, sour notes burst onto the tongue immediately upon inhale and the impact of tasty lemon zest persists through exhale.
These cartridges use medical grade ceramic atomizers that provides low failure rates, even draw distribution, no burning taste, and more vapor delivered per draw.
Lemon Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,718 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!