About this product

With a starting potency well over 85% cannabinoids, the Elite cartridge is perfect for the moderate to seasoned cannabis enthusiast. Lemon Haze is a daytime flavor that’s loud, tangy and delicious. The sweet, sour notes burst onto the tongue immediately upon inhale and the impact of tasty lemon zest persists through exhale.



These cartridges use medical grade ceramic atomizers that provides low failure rates, even draw distribution, no burning taste, and more vapor delivered per draw.

