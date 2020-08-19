The Clear Elite 1000mg Cartridge - Lime Cola
About this product
These cartridges use medical-grade ceramic atomizers that provide low failure rates, even draw distribution, no burning taste, and more vapor delivered per draw.
About this strain
California Limes by Wolf Genetics is a citrus-heavy cross of undisclosed strains. It features a powerfully zesty aroma underpinned with notes of sour, ripening grape and spicy chili. California Lime has a squat and bushy morphology that develops dense buds hard with resin. This strain is on the potent side, imbuing consumers with especially heady effects that some might describe as semi-psychedelic. That being said, mind your dosage and enjoy the ride. California Lime has a flowering time of approximately 60 days.
California Limes effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
About this brand
The Clear was established in 2012 by a team of scientists, who brought molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process re-invented the cannabis vape category.
Molecular distillation produces cannabis oil that is clear, potent, smooth, and safe. Starting with clean, tasteless, odorless distillate allows us to formulate a variety of cannabis products featuring truly unforgettable botanically derived award-winning flavors.
Today, more than a decade later, our brand symbolizes innovation, integrity, science, consistency, effectiveness, and enjoyment. Our growing portfolio of cannabis products offers formats for each of our consumers and our proprietary manufacturing processes ensure quality and consistency across all our product lines.