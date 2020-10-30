The All-in-one vape is a discreet, pocket-sized version of The Clear Elite cartridge that comes fully equipped for easy consumption. This vape contains 350mg of our ultra-premium distillate with all-natural plant derived terpenes. Like an ice cold refreshment on a steamy day, The Clear Lime Cola washes over the tongue with both a crispness and an invigorating bite. Bring your Lime Cola out back and spend the day gardening or staying cool in the shade.



Coupled with a pre-charged battery and hardware, more on-the-go cannabis consumers can try out the ultra-premium, ultra-refined vaping experience that goes hand in hand with The Clear Elite.