The All-in-one vape is a discreet, pocket-sized version of The Clear Elite cartridge that comes fully equipped for easy consumption. This vape contains 350mg of our ultra-premium distillate with all-natural plant derived terpenes. Like an ice cold refreshment on a steamy day, The Clear Lime Cola washes over the tongue with both a crispness and an invigorating bite. Bring your Lime Cola out back and spend the day gardening or staying cool in the shade.
Coupled with a pre-charged battery and hardware, more on-the-go cannabis consumers can try out the ultra-premium, ultra-refined vaping experience that goes hand in hand with The Clear Elite.
At The Clear™, it’s our mission to provide a safe, effective and enjoyable experience for all cannabis consumers by producing outstanding cannabis products across all consumption formats.
The Clear was established in 2012 by a team of scientists, who brought molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process re-invented the cannabis vape category.
Molecular distillation produces cannabis oil that is clear, potent, smooth, and safe. Starting with clean, tasteless, odorless distillate allows us to formulate a variety of cannabis products featuring truly unforgettable botanically derived award-winning flavors.
Today, more than a decade later, our brand symbolizes innovation, integrity, science, consistency, effectiveness, and enjoyment. Our growing portfolio of cannabis products offers formats for each of our consumers and our proprietary manufacturing processes ensure quality and consistency across all our product lines.
