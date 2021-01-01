The Clear
The Clear - Elite Syringe - Lobster Butter - 1 Gram
About this product
The Clear™ Syringe is the Honey Bucket 2.0, by popular demand. This ultra-refined product is ready for use! Syringes contain The Clear’s AAA grade distillate.
The “Lobster Butter” name means this syringe is filled with 1 gram of ultra-premium, flavorless distillate, without any terpenes added in.
