The Clear 2:1 THC/CBD Classic 500mg Cartridge - Lemon Haze
by The Clear
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Our Classic 2:1 cartridge contains around 30% CBD isolate to provide a well-rounded, more manageable effect. The Classic provides a functional ear-to-ear smile and allows us to offer our award-winning flavors at a compassionate price point. Lemon Haze is a daytime flavor that’s loud, tangy, and delicious. The sweet, sour flavor notes burst immediately upon inhale and the impact of tasty lemon zest persists through exhale.
These cartridges use medical-grade ceramic atomizers that provide low failure rates, even draw distribution, no burning taste, and more vapor delivered per draw.
About this strain
Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.
Lemon Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,774 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Clear
At The Clear™, it’s our mission to provide a safe, effective and enjoyable experience for all cannabis consumers by producing outstanding cannabis products across all consumption formats.
The Clear was established in 2012 by a team of scientists, who brought molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process re-invented the cannabis vape category.
Molecular distillation produces cannabis oil that is clear, potent, smooth, and safe. Starting with clean, tasteless, odorless distillate allows us to formulate a variety of cannabis products featuring truly unforgettable botanically derived award-winning flavors.
Today, more than a decade later, our brand symbolizes innovation, integrity, science, consistency, effectiveness, and enjoyment. Our growing portfolio of cannabis products offers formats for each of our consumers and our proprietary manufacturing processes ensure quality and consistency across all our product lines.
