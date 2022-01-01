TWAX minis are the perfect small flavorful enhancements to your day or night. These infused mini pre-rolls pack a punch and are rolled with dye-free papers for a smooth burn. Each joint contains .35 grams of full flower that is paired with a AAA Grade distillate and plant-derived terpenes for a sweet deep blueberry flavor good for anytime.



Seven minis per tin, ideal for when you’re on the go with a total of 2.45 grams of premium infused flower. Recommended for experienced users! Infrequent or light users start with a small hit and go slow.