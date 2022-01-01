About this product
TWAX minis are the perfect small flavorful enhancements to your day or night. These infused mini pre-rolls pack a punch and are rolled with dye-free papers for a smooth burn. Each joint contains .35 grams of full flower that is paired with a AAA Grade distillate and plant-derived terpenes for a sweet deep blueberry flavor good for anytime.
Seven minis per tin, ideal for when you’re on the go with a total of 2.45 grams of premium infused flower. Recommended for experienced users! Infrequent or light users start with a small hit and go slow.
About this brand
The Clear
The Clear is the first a 100% solvent-free cannabis distillate, and is unmatched in its potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear Concentrate is a translucent oil, testing around 90% THC. It is fully activated by our specially-developed process to make it consistently potent and clean. Available in the original terpene-free Lobster Butter, or with introduced all-natural flavors and terpenes to make our signature flavors, The Clear sets the standard for consistent quality in medicinal and recreational cannabis. The Clear™ has something for every user, with options ranging from 90% THC to 65% THC with additional CBD.