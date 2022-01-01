About this product
TWAX minis are the perfect small flavorful enhancements to your day or night. These infused mini pre-rolls pack a punch and are rolled with dye-free papers for a smooth burn. Each joint contains .35 grams of full flower that is paired with AAA Grade distillate and plant-derived terpenes for a fresh citrusy lemon flavor good for daytime activities.
Seven minis per tin, ideal for when you’re on the go with a total of 2.45 grams of premium infused flower. Recommended for experienced users! Infrequent or light users start with a small hit and go slow.
At The Clear™, it’s our mission to provide a safe, effective and enjoyable experience for all cannabis consumers by producing outstanding cannabis products across all consumption formats.
The Clear was established in 2012 by a team of scientists, who brought molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process re-invented the cannabis vape category.
Molecular distillation produces cannabis oil that is clear, potent, smooth, and safe. Starting with clean, tasteless, odorless distillate allows us to formulate a variety of cannabis products featuring truly unforgettable botanically derived award-winning flavors.
Today, more than a decade later, our brand symbolizes innovation, integrity, science, consistency, effectiveness, and enjoyment. Our growing portfolio of cannabis products offers formats for each of our consumers and our proprietary manufacturing processes ensure quality and consistency across all our product lines.
