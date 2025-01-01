About this product
🌱 Agent Orange (Orange Velvet × Jack the Ripper)
Genetics: Orange Velvet × Jack the Ripper
Type: Balanced Hybrid (Sativa-Leaning)
Breeder: Subcool / TGA Genetics
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
Strain Overview
Agent Orange is a sativa-dominant hybrid crafted by crossing Orange Velvet with Jack the Ripper, developed through collaboration between MzJill Genetics and TGA Subcool. Known for its vibrant orange hairs and citrus aroma, this strain delivers an uplifting, energizing experience with balanced body relaxation. Revered for its mood-boosting effects and creative clarity, Agent Orange is a standout among daytime cultivars.
Effects
Users report a clear, mood-elevating cerebral buzz that fosters creativity and focus while also easing tension in the body. Often described as energizing, euphoric, and sociable, it’s ideal for daytime or social sessions. Moderate to high in potency, it’s best reserved for experienced users.
Flavors & Aroma
Expect a bold, bright citrus profile—think freshly peeled oranges with tangy, sweet overtones. Earthy, spicy, and piney undertones emerge on the exhale, often complemented by faint herbal or cheese notes. The aroma is pungent, complex, and long-lasting.
Grow Notes
Flowering indoors ranges from 8 to 10 weeks, though some variants may finish closer to 7. Plants tend to grow tall and may benefit from SCROG, topping, or heavy training to manage height and maximize yield. Medium to high yields are achievable both indoors and outdoors, with robust resin production and occasional purple or maroon hues visible in cool conditions. Outdoors, harvest is typically in late September to early October.
About this brand
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
