🌱 Agent Orange (Orange Velvet × Jack the Ripper)

Type: Balanced Hybrid (Sativa-Leaning)

Breeder: Subcool / TGA Genetics

Strain Overview

Agent Orange is a sativa-dominant hybrid crafted by crossing Orange Velvet with Jack the Ripper, developed through collaboration between MzJill Genetics and TGA Subcool. Known for its vibrant orange hairs and citrus aroma, this strain delivers an uplifting, energizing experience with balanced body relaxation. Revered for its mood-boosting effects and creative clarity, Agent Orange is a standout among daytime cultivars.



Effects

Users report a clear, mood-elevating cerebral buzz that fosters creativity and focus while also easing tension in the body. Often described as energizing, euphoric, and sociable, it’s ideal for daytime or social sessions. Moderate to high in potency, it’s best reserved for experienced users.



Flavors & Aroma

Expect a bold, bright citrus profile—think freshly peeled oranges with tangy, sweet overtones. Earthy, spicy, and piney undertones emerge on the exhale, often complemented by faint herbal or cheese notes. The aroma is pungent, complex, and long-lasting.



Grow Notes

Flowering indoors ranges from 8 to 10 weeks, though some variants may finish closer to 7. Plants tend to grow tall and may benefit from SCROG, topping, or heavy training to manage height and maximize yield. Medium to high yields are achievable both indoors and outdoors, with robust resin production and occasional purple or maroon hues visible in cool conditions. Outdoors, harvest is typically in late September to early October.