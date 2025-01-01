About this product
🌱 AJ’s Sour Diesel (Original NY Sour Diesel)
Genetics: Classic New York Sour Diesel phenotype (a heavy-skunk, diesel-forward lineage)
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (~80% Sativa / 20% Indica)
Breeder/Cut Lineage: AJ’s Original Cut—an heirloom selection passed down among connoisseurs
Cut: “AJ’s Cut” (Original Heirloom Phenotype)
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
AJ’s Sour Diesel is a legendary, heritage sativa cultivar that cuts an iconic figure in cannabis history. Known as a direct descendant of the original New York Sour Diesel phenotype, this cut features vibrant, airy buds with a classic diesel punch that defines the strain. A potent cerebral high kicks in quickly—clear, focused, and inspiring. Long regarded as a benchmark for quality sativa experience, AJ’s Cut remains rare and revered among growers and enthusiasts for maintaining the authentic, pungent aroma and timeless effect profile of its forebear.
⚡ Effects
✅ Fast-acting uplift—clear-headed with sharp mental focus
✅ Long-lasting energy and creativity, perfect for active or social settings
✅ Light physical ease that stays functional
Often described as “mental clarity in a jar”—sharp, bright, motivating, and staying power without sedation.
👃 Flavors & Aroma
⛽ Classic diesel gas—sharp, tangy, and invigorating
🫙 Earthy, skunky base layered with herbal and pine undertones
💨 Cargo-full of aroma—pure, punchy, pungent diesel that lingers long after opening
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–11 weeks (classic sativa bloom)
🌿 Structure: Tall, lanky, and vigorous—ideal for vertical space grows
💎 Bud Structure: Elongated, open nugs liberal in dorsed trichomes
📏 Stretch: Significant; train with LST, topping, or SCROG to manage canopy
✂️ Benefits greatly from defoliation in early flower to prevent density issues
🏠 Performs best in controlled, warm indoor environments or long-season outdoor climates
🧪 Moderate resin production emphasizing terpene standout rather than dense crystals
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
AJ’s Sour Diesel brings the original sativa classic—sharp, inspiring, and fiercely aromatic—into the modern grower’s repertoire. For anyone chasing pure diesel energy and historic flavor, this cut delivers legendary vibes with clean, trusted roots.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every AJ’s Sour Diesel clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back them with our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: If anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow deserves the original—and the best.
About this product
About this brand
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
