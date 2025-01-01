🌱 AJ’s Sour Diesel (Original NY Sour Diesel)



Genetics: Classic New York Sour Diesel phenotype (a heavy-skunk, diesel-forward lineage)



Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (~80% Sativa / 20% Indica)



Breeder/Cut Lineage: AJ’s Original Cut—an heirloom selection passed down among connoisseurs



Cut: “AJ’s Cut” (Original Heirloom Phenotype)



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



AJ’s Sour Diesel is a legendary, heritage sativa cultivar that cuts an iconic figure in cannabis history. Known as a direct descendant of the original New York Sour Diesel phenotype, this cut features vibrant, airy buds with a classic diesel punch that defines the strain. A potent cerebral high kicks in quickly—clear, focused, and inspiring. Long regarded as a benchmark for quality sativa experience, AJ’s Cut remains rare and revered among growers and enthusiasts for maintaining the authentic, pungent aroma and timeless effect profile of its forebear.



⚡ Effects



✅ Fast-acting uplift—clear-headed with sharp mental focus



✅ Long-lasting energy and creativity, perfect for active or social settings



✅ Light physical ease that stays functional



Often described as “mental clarity in a jar”—sharp, bright, motivating, and staying power without sedation.



👃 Flavors & Aroma



⛽ Classic diesel gas—sharp, tangy, and invigorating



🫙 Earthy, skunky base layered with herbal and pine undertones



💨 Cargo-full of aroma—pure, punchy, pungent diesel that lingers long after opening



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–11 weeks (classic sativa bloom)



🌿 Structure: Tall, lanky, and vigorous—ideal for vertical space grows



💎 Bud Structure: Elongated, open nugs liberal in dorsed trichomes



📏 Stretch: Significant; train with LST, topping, or SCROG to manage canopy



✂️ Benefits greatly from defoliation in early flower to prevent density issues



🏠 Performs best in controlled, warm indoor environments or long-season outdoor climates



🧪 Moderate resin production emphasizing terpene standout rather than dense crystals



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



AJ’s Sour Diesel brings the original sativa classic—sharp, inspiring, and fiercely aromatic—into the modern grower’s repertoire. For anyone chasing pure diesel energy and historic flavor, this cut delivers legendary vibes with clean, trusted roots.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every AJ’s Sour Diesel clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back them with our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: If anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow deserves the original—and the best.

read more