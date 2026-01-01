🌱 Alien OG (Tahoe OG × Alien Kush)



Genetics: Tahoe OG × Alien Kush



Type: Indica‐Dominant Hybrid



Breeder: Cali Connection



Cut: Breeder cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Alien OG is a legendary indica‐dominant hybrid blending the potent, earthy power of Tahoe OG with the exotic, cerebral punch of Alien Kush. With THC levels commonly hitting 22–28%, this strain delivers a sharp head rush followed by a deep, calming body stone — a true West Coast classic.



Expect dense, shimmering buds covered in frosty trichomes, often showing deep greens with hints of purple and vibrant orange pistils. Alien OG rewards growers with consistent performance, generous resin production, and an unmistakable diesel‐pine aroma.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric and uplifting cerebral high with creative clarity



✅ Smooth transition into relaxing, heavy‐body indica effects



✅ Long‐lasting, balanced buzz — energetic at first, then deeply calming



✅ Recommended for experienced users or anyone seeking a powerful hybrid experience



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍋 Zesty lemon citrus paired with herbal pine



🌲 Earthy spice and subtle skunk tones



💨 Highly pungent with classic OG fuel funk



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–10 weeks indoors; harvest mid‐to‐late October outdoors



🌿 Structure: Medium to tall plants with strong central colas and lateral branching



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, OG‐style nugs dripping in resin and trichomes



📏 Stretch: Moderate — LST or topping helps manage height



✂️ Responds well to defoliation and airflow management to prevent moisture issues



☀️ Thrives in warm, temperate climates; robust in greenhouse or controlled indoor environments



🧪 Excellent resin output — perfect for solventless extraction



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



If you’re looking for a clean, powerful indica‐leaning clone with authentic OG genetics, euphoric headspace, and heavy resin potential, Alien OG is your must‐have cultivar. Ideal for evening relaxation or those who want a heady start with a stoney finish.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



At The Clone Foundry, each Alien OG clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous — free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand behind our quality with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your success starts with clean genetics.



