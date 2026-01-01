🌱 Amherst Sour Diesel (Chemdawg × Amherst Super Skunk)



Genetics: Chemdawg × Amherst Super Skunk



Type: Sativa‐Dominant Hybrid



Breeder: Humboldt Seed Organization



Cut: Breeder cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Amherst Sour Diesel is a legendary sativa‐dominant strain that delivers an energizing, long‐lasting high backed by explosive flavor. Created by Humboldt Seed Organization, this cultivar brings together the sharp, diesel‐rich potency of Chemdawg with the tropical sweetness and structure of Amherst Super Skunk. The result? A fast‐finishing powerhouse that fuels creativity, focus, and mood‐boosting energy while treating growers to generous yields.



Expect elongated, dense buds coated in frosty trichomes, showcasing neon greens and fiery orange pistils. Amherst Sour Diesel thrives in the right hands, rewarding growers with resin‐rich flowers and the unmistakable aroma of true diesel genetics.



⚡ Effects



✅ Uplifting, euphoric cerebral high — clear‐headed and long‐lasting



✅ Energizing and creativity‐boosting — great for daytime use



✅ Social and motivating — perfect for getting things done or enjoying the outdoors



✅ Recommended for experienced users or those seeking strong, long‐lasting effects



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍊 Bright citrus with tropical fruit sweetness



⛽ Classic sour diesel fuel and earthy undertones



🌲 Subtle pine and pepper spice



💨 Loud and pungent when cured properly — unmistakable diesel funk



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks indoors; harvest early to mid‐October outdoors



🌿 Structure: Tall, vigorous, with abundant branching



💎 Bud Structure: Elongated, dense sativa nugs with heavy resin production



📏 Stretch: Moderate to high — topping, LST, or SCROG recommended to control height



✂️ Responds well to training and defoliation to improve airflow



☀️ Thrives in warm, dry climates; performs exceptionally well in greenhouses and Mediterranean regions



🧪 Excellent resin output — ideal for solventless extraction



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



If you’re looking for a high‐energy sativa with legendary diesel terps, potent long‐lasting effects, and commercial‐grade yields, Amherst Sour Diesel is your go‐to choice. Perfect for daytime productivity or creative pursuits, this strain is a staple for serious sativa lovers.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



At The Clone Foundry, every clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous — free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our quality with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your success starts with clean genetics.



