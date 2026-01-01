🌱 Baby Yoda (Khalifa Kush × The Menthol)



Genetics: Khalifa Kush × The Menthol



Type: Indica‐Dominant Hybrid



Breeder: Compound Genetics



Cut: Breeder cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Baby Yoda, affectionately known as “Grogu,” is a cult‐classic indica‐dominant hybrid blending the earthy, resinous texture of Khalifa Kush with the minty, cooling vibrancy of The Menthol. With THC levels typically in the 23–27% range, this strain delivers a strong cerebral tingle that smooths into relaxing body warmth.



Expect dense, swampy‐green buds with vivid orange hairs and a thick frost of golden trichomes. Some phenotypes show purple hues and tight, compact node spacing — ideal for resin‐obsessed growers.



⚡ Effects



✅ Initial head tingle and uplift — energizing yet calm



✅ Smooth transition into deep body relaxation, may spark drowsiness



✅ Long‐lasting and powerful — great for mellow evenings or chilled social vibes



✅ Recommended for experienced users or anyone seeking a potent, balanced hybrid experience



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍋 Bright lemon‐citrus melded with earthy pine and herbal spice



⛽ Diesel and tobacco undertones with faint sweetness on the finish



💨 Loud, complex terpene punch — woody, peppery, and cooling menthol funk



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks indoors; harvest in early to mid‐October outdoors



🌿 Structure: Medium‐height compact plants with vibrant foliage and tightly spaced nodes



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resinous nuggets with bright green color and orange hairs; some phenos show purple tinges



📏 Stretch: Moderate — responds well to LST and topping to control vertical growth



✂️ Performs best with defoliation and airflow management to maintain bud integrity



☀️ Thrives in warm, dry climates, greenhouse, or controlled indoor environments



🧪 Excellent resin output — ideal for solventless processing and high‐potency yields



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



If you’re after a clean and powerful indica‐leaning hybrid with top‐tier resin production and complex diesel‐citrus terpenes, Baby Yoda is your ticket. Perfect for unwinding with friends, movie nights, or simply relaxing into the galaxy’s vibes.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



At The Clone Foundry, each Baby Yoda clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous — tested free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We support your success with our Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow, your force.