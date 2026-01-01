🌱 Black D.O.G. (Blackberry Kush × Emerald Headband)



Genetics: Blackberry Kush × Emerald Headband



Type: Indica‐Dominant Hybrid (~85% Indica)



Breeder: Humboldt Seed Organization



Cut: Breeder cut



🔍 Strain Overview



Black D.O.G. is a robust indica-dominant hybrid bred by Humboldt Seed Organization, combining the grape-berry richness of Blackberry Kush with the pungent, diesel-fueled intensity of Emerald Headband. Selected by breeder Biovortex, it’s celebrated for its rapid vegetative growth, strong resilience, and striking visual quality—dark foliage, dense frosted buds, and a short, productive flowering cycle. A favorite among growers for its structure, yields, and bold aroma profile.



⚡ Effects



✅ Starts with a cerebral lift and uplifting clarity



✅ Gradually settles into full-body relaxation or couchlock



✅ Ideal for easing stress, tension, and aiding restful sleep



It’s known to deliver calming, long-lasting tranquility; often described as mentally grounding and deeply soothing.



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍇 Juicy grape and berry sweetness



🌲 Earthy pine and woody spice layers



⛽ Gassy dabs of fuel from the Headband lineage



💨 A complex and intoxicating terpene journey—fruit-forward upfront with deep, lingering flavors



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: Fast—typically 48–55 days indoors



🌿 Structure: Medium to tall with vigorous lateral branching and 30% stretch



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-caked colas with vivid purple hues and rich trichome layering



📏 Stretch: Moderate—benefits from canopy control like SCROG or topping



✂️ Responds well to defoliation; airflow control is critical for dense foliage



🏠 Thrives both indoors and outdoors, with mold and disease resistance making it beginner-friendly



🧪 Resin Output: Excellent—ideal for extraction work and rich concentrate production



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Black D.O.G. delivers a powerhouse profile: grape and diesel aroma, heavy-bodied effects, and structural muscle. It’s a top pick for growers and users seeking impactful strain performance and legendary flavor.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Black D.O.G. clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—completely free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Supported by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with confidence and elite genetics.