About this product
🌱 Black D.O.G. (Blackberry Kush × Emerald Headband)
Genetics: Blackberry Kush × Emerald Headband
Type: Indica‐Dominant Hybrid (~85% Indica)
Breeder: Humboldt Seed Organization
Cut: Breeder cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Black D.O.G. is a robust indica-dominant hybrid bred by Humboldt Seed Organization, combining the grape-berry richness of Blackberry Kush with the pungent, diesel-fueled intensity of Emerald Headband. Selected by breeder Biovortex, it’s celebrated for its rapid vegetative growth, strong resilience, and striking visual quality—dark foliage, dense frosted buds, and a short, productive flowering cycle. A favorite among growers for its structure, yields, and bold aroma profile.
⚡ Effects
✅ Starts with a cerebral lift and uplifting clarity
✅ Gradually settles into full-body relaxation or couchlock
✅ Ideal for easing stress, tension, and aiding restful sleep
It’s known to deliver calming, long-lasting tranquility; often described as mentally grounding and deeply soothing.
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍇 Juicy grape and berry sweetness
🌲 Earthy pine and woody spice layers
⛽ Gassy dabs of fuel from the Headband lineage
💨 A complex and intoxicating terpene journey—fruit-forward upfront with deep, lingering flavors
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: Fast—typically 48–55 days indoors
🌿 Structure: Medium to tall with vigorous lateral branching and 30% stretch
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-caked colas with vivid purple hues and rich trichome layering
📏 Stretch: Moderate—benefits from canopy control like SCROG or topping
✂️ Responds well to defoliation; airflow control is critical for dense foliage
🏠 Thrives both indoors and outdoors, with mold and disease resistance making it beginner-friendly
🧪 Resin Output: Excellent—ideal for extraction work and rich concentrate production
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Black D.O.G. delivers a powerhouse profile: grape and diesel aroma, heavy-bodied effects, and structural muscle. It’s a top pick for growers and users seeking impactful strain performance and legendary flavor.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Black D.O.G. clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—completely free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Supported by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with confidence and elite genetics.
Genetics: Blackberry Kush × Emerald Headband
Type: Indica‐Dominant Hybrid (~85% Indica)
Breeder: Humboldt Seed Organization
Cut: Breeder cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Black D.O.G. is a robust indica-dominant hybrid bred by Humboldt Seed Organization, combining the grape-berry richness of Blackberry Kush with the pungent, diesel-fueled intensity of Emerald Headband. Selected by breeder Biovortex, it’s celebrated for its rapid vegetative growth, strong resilience, and striking visual quality—dark foliage, dense frosted buds, and a short, productive flowering cycle. A favorite among growers for its structure, yields, and bold aroma profile.
⚡ Effects
✅ Starts with a cerebral lift and uplifting clarity
✅ Gradually settles into full-body relaxation or couchlock
✅ Ideal for easing stress, tension, and aiding restful sleep
It’s known to deliver calming, long-lasting tranquility; often described as mentally grounding and deeply soothing.
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍇 Juicy grape and berry sweetness
🌲 Earthy pine and woody spice layers
⛽ Gassy dabs of fuel from the Headband lineage
💨 A complex and intoxicating terpene journey—fruit-forward upfront with deep, lingering flavors
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: Fast—typically 48–55 days indoors
🌿 Structure: Medium to tall with vigorous lateral branching and 30% stretch
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-caked colas with vivid purple hues and rich trichome layering
📏 Stretch: Moderate—benefits from canopy control like SCROG or topping
✂️ Responds well to defoliation; airflow control is critical for dense foliage
🏠 Thrives both indoors and outdoors, with mold and disease resistance making it beginner-friendly
🧪 Resin Output: Excellent—ideal for extraction work and rich concentrate production
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Black D.O.G. delivers a powerhouse profile: grape and diesel aroma, heavy-bodied effects, and structural muscle. It’s a top pick for growers and users seeking impactful strain performance and legendary flavor.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Black D.O.G. clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—completely free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Supported by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with confidence and elite genetics.
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About this product
🌱 Black D.O.G. (Blackberry Kush × Emerald Headband)
Genetics: Blackberry Kush × Emerald Headband
Type: Indica‐Dominant Hybrid (~85% Indica)
Breeder: Humboldt Seed Organization
Cut: Breeder cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Black D.O.G. is a robust indica-dominant hybrid bred by Humboldt Seed Organization, combining the grape-berry richness of Blackberry Kush with the pungent, diesel-fueled intensity of Emerald Headband. Selected by breeder Biovortex, it’s celebrated for its rapid vegetative growth, strong resilience, and striking visual quality—dark foliage, dense frosted buds, and a short, productive flowering cycle. A favorite among growers for its structure, yields, and bold aroma profile.
⚡ Effects
✅ Starts with a cerebral lift and uplifting clarity
✅ Gradually settles into full-body relaxation or couchlock
✅ Ideal for easing stress, tension, and aiding restful sleep
It’s known to deliver calming, long-lasting tranquility; often described as mentally grounding and deeply soothing.
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍇 Juicy grape and berry sweetness
🌲 Earthy pine and woody spice layers
⛽ Gassy dabs of fuel from the Headband lineage
💨 A complex and intoxicating terpene journey—fruit-forward upfront with deep, lingering flavors
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: Fast—typically 48–55 days indoors
🌿 Structure: Medium to tall with vigorous lateral branching and 30% stretch
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-caked colas with vivid purple hues and rich trichome layering
📏 Stretch: Moderate—benefits from canopy control like SCROG or topping
✂️ Responds well to defoliation; airflow control is critical for dense foliage
🏠 Thrives both indoors and outdoors, with mold and disease resistance making it beginner-friendly
🧪 Resin Output: Excellent—ideal for extraction work and rich concentrate production
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Black D.O.G. delivers a powerhouse profile: grape and diesel aroma, heavy-bodied effects, and structural muscle. It’s a top pick for growers and users seeking impactful strain performance and legendary flavor.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Black D.O.G. clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—completely free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Supported by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with confidence and elite genetics.
Genetics: Blackberry Kush × Emerald Headband
Type: Indica‐Dominant Hybrid (~85% Indica)
Breeder: Humboldt Seed Organization
Cut: Breeder cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Black D.O.G. is a robust indica-dominant hybrid bred by Humboldt Seed Organization, combining the grape-berry richness of Blackberry Kush with the pungent, diesel-fueled intensity of Emerald Headband. Selected by breeder Biovortex, it’s celebrated for its rapid vegetative growth, strong resilience, and striking visual quality—dark foliage, dense frosted buds, and a short, productive flowering cycle. A favorite among growers for its structure, yields, and bold aroma profile.
⚡ Effects
✅ Starts with a cerebral lift and uplifting clarity
✅ Gradually settles into full-body relaxation or couchlock
✅ Ideal for easing stress, tension, and aiding restful sleep
It’s known to deliver calming, long-lasting tranquility; often described as mentally grounding and deeply soothing.
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍇 Juicy grape and berry sweetness
🌲 Earthy pine and woody spice layers
⛽ Gassy dabs of fuel from the Headband lineage
💨 A complex and intoxicating terpene journey—fruit-forward upfront with deep, lingering flavors
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: Fast—typically 48–55 days indoors
🌿 Structure: Medium to tall with vigorous lateral branching and 30% stretch
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-caked colas with vivid purple hues and rich trichome layering
📏 Stretch: Moderate—benefits from canopy control like SCROG or topping
✂️ Responds well to defoliation; airflow control is critical for dense foliage
🏠 Thrives both indoors and outdoors, with mold and disease resistance making it beginner-friendly
🧪 Resin Output: Excellent—ideal for extraction work and rich concentrate production
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Black D.O.G. delivers a powerhouse profile: grape and diesel aroma, heavy-bodied effects, and structural muscle. It’s a top pick for growers and users seeking impactful strain performance and legendary flavor.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Black D.O.G. clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—completely free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Supported by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with confidence and elite genetics.
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