🌱 Black Mamba (Granddaddy Purple × Black Domina)
Genetics: Granddaddy Purple × Black Domina
Breeder:Exotic Genetix.
Cut: Breeder cut
Type: Indica‐Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30% Sativa)
🔍 Strain Overview
Black Mamba is a potent indica‐dominant hybrid named after the infamous African snake—emblematic of its deep, sedative punch. With THC levels typically between 20–25%, this cultivar delivers a soaring cerebral lift before melting into a rich, full‐body relaxation. The buds are dense, deep green to purple, and heavily coated in frosty trichomes.
Expect striking visuals, unbeatable terpene-rich scent profiles, and consistency across phenotypes—a favorite for growers chasing resin and visual appeal.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric cerebral uplift that settles into heavy body calm
✅ Deep relaxation, ideal for winding down or evening use
✅ Long‐lasting tranquility—may induce couchlock at higher doses
✅ Recommended for experienced users or those wanting a reliable sedative hybrid
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍇 Sweet grape and berry notes with a floral edge
🌲 Earthy pine and woody spice
⛽ Skunky and diesel undertones layered beneath fruity sweetness
💨 Loud, pungent aroma—sweet meets sharp with classic OG funk
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks indoors; harvest early to mid‐October outdoors
🌿 Structure: Medium to tall plants with sturdy branching and dense colas
💎 Bud Structure: Compact nugs with thick resin coverage and dark hues
📏 Stretch: Moderate—topping, LST, or SCROG advised for indoor control
✂️ Defoliation recommended for airflow and mold prevention
☀️ Performs best in Mediterranean or temperate climates; greenhouse and indoor setups excel
💰 Yield: Indoor ~400–600 g/m2; Outdoor ~500–800 g/plant under optimal conditions
🧪 Resin Output: Very high—excellent for solventless extraction and concentrates
Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
If you’re seeking a classic OG‐style strain with robust visuals, succulent terpene profiles, and unmatched relaxation, Black Mamba is your go‐to. Perfect for unwinding at the end of the day or sinking into a blissful couch‐lock.
Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
At The Clone Foundry, each clone of Black Mamba is clean, vigorous, and free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our quality with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Start strong with clean genetics.
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
