now

🌱 Black Mamba (Granddaddy Purple × Black Domina)



Genetics: Granddaddy Purple × Black Domina



Breeder:Exotic Genetix.



Cut: Breeder cut



Type: Indica‐Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30% Sativa)



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Black Mamba is a potent indica‐dominant hybrid named after the infamous African snake—emblematic of its deep, sedative punch. With THC levels typically between 20–25%, this cultivar delivers a soaring cerebral lift before melting into a rich, full‐body relaxation. The buds are dense, deep green to purple, and heavily coated in frosty trichomes.



Expect striking visuals, unbeatable terpene-rich scent profiles, and consistency across phenotypes—a favorite for growers chasing resin and visual appeal.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric cerebral uplift that settles into heavy body calm



✅ Deep relaxation, ideal for winding down or evening use



✅ Long‐lasting tranquility—may induce couchlock at higher doses



✅ Recommended for experienced users or those wanting a reliable sedative hybrid



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍇 Sweet grape and berry notes with a floral edge



🌲 Earthy pine and woody spice



⛽ Skunky and diesel undertones layered beneath fruity sweetness



💨 Loud, pungent aroma—sweet meets sharp with classic OG funk



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks indoors; harvest early to mid‐October outdoors



🌿 Structure: Medium to tall plants with sturdy branching and dense colas



💎 Bud Structure: Compact nugs with thick resin coverage and dark hues



📏 Stretch: Moderate—topping, LST, or SCROG advised for indoor control



✂️ Defoliation recommended for airflow and mold prevention



☀️ Performs best in Mediterranean or temperate climates; greenhouse and indoor setups excel



💰 Yield: Indoor ~400–600 g/m2; Outdoor ~500–800 g/plant under optimal conditions



🧪 Resin Output: Very high—excellent for solventless extraction and concentrates



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



If you’re seeking a classic OG‐style strain with robust visuals, succulent terpene profiles, and unmatched relaxation, Black Mamba is your go‐to. Perfect for unwinding at the end of the day or sinking into a blissful couch‐lock.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



At The Clone Foundry, each clone of Black Mamba is clean, vigorous, and free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our quality with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Start strong with clean genetics.



read more