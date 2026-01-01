🌱 Black Maple (Dulce de Uva × Sherbanger)



Genetics: Dulce de Uva × Sherbanger



Type: Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)



Breeder: Bloom Seed Co.



🔍 Strain Overview



Black Maple is a premium hybrid bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co., created by combining the syrupy sweetness of Dulce de Uva with the pungent, gassy power of Sherbanger. The result is a visually stunning, flavor-rich cultivar that leans into dark grape notes, earthy spice, and maple syrup terps. Buds are dark, dense, and absolutely caked in trichomes—ideal for extractors and high-end flower markets alike. Expect standout structure, unforgettable flavor, and loud aroma that lingers well beyond the jar.



⚡ Effects



✅ Uplifting and mentally clear-headed at the onset



✅ Settles into a calm, body-soothing high with relaxing afterglow



✅ Great for any time of day—offers functional focus with a calming edge



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍇 Grape syrup and dark berry compote



🍁 Sweet maple syrup with nutty undertones



⛽ Funky gas and spice on the finish



💨 Heavy, layered terpene profile—sweet, earthy, and savory all in one



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium bushy frame with strong lateral branching



💎 Bud Structure: Thick, frosty colas with deep purple hues and heavy trich coverage



📏 Stretch: Moderate; adapts well to topping and SCROG



✂️ Benefits from defoliation in late veg to open canopy and boost airflow



☀️ Performs best indoors but thrives outdoors in dry, temperate zones



💰 Yield: Medium to high with proper training



🧪 Resin Output: Exceptional—top-tier pick for hash rosin and solventless extraction



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Black Maple is for those who crave terpene depth, bag appeal, and production potential all in one package. With rich maple-berry flavor and potent hybrid effects, this cut brings the best of both parents and delivers serious shelf presence.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



At The Clone Foundry, every Black Maple clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We support your grow with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee—if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your success starts with clean genetics.



