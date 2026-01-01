About this product
🌱 Black Maple (Dulce de Uva × Sherbanger)
Genetics: Dulce de Uva × Sherbanger
Type: Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Breeder: Bloom Seed Co.
🔍 Strain Overview
Black Maple is a premium hybrid bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co., created by combining the syrupy sweetness of Dulce de Uva with the pungent, gassy power of Sherbanger. The result is a visually stunning, flavor-rich cultivar that leans into dark grape notes, earthy spice, and maple syrup terps. Buds are dark, dense, and absolutely caked in trichomes—ideal for extractors and high-end flower markets alike. Expect standout structure, unforgettable flavor, and loud aroma that lingers well beyond the jar.
⚡ Effects
✅ Uplifting and mentally clear-headed at the onset
✅ Settles into a calm, body-soothing high with relaxing afterglow
✅ Great for any time of day—offers functional focus with a calming edge
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍇 Grape syrup and dark berry compote
🍁 Sweet maple syrup with nutty undertones
⛽ Funky gas and spice on the finish
💨 Heavy, layered terpene profile—sweet, earthy, and savory all in one
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium bushy frame with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Thick, frosty colas with deep purple hues and heavy trich coverage
📏 Stretch: Moderate; adapts well to topping and SCROG
✂️ Benefits from defoliation in late veg to open canopy and boost airflow
☀️ Performs best indoors but thrives outdoors in dry, temperate zones
💰 Yield: Medium to high with proper training
🧪 Resin Output: Exceptional—top-tier pick for hash rosin and solventless extraction
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Black Maple is for those who crave terpene depth, bag appeal, and production potential all in one package. With rich maple-berry flavor and potent hybrid effects, this cut brings the best of both parents and delivers serious shelf presence.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
At The Clone Foundry, every Black Maple clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We support your grow with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee—if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your success starts with clean genetics.
Genetics: Dulce de Uva × Sherbanger
Type: Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Breeder: Bloom Seed Co.
🔍 Strain Overview
Black Maple is a premium hybrid bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co., created by combining the syrupy sweetness of Dulce de Uva with the pungent, gassy power of Sherbanger. The result is a visually stunning, flavor-rich cultivar that leans into dark grape notes, earthy spice, and maple syrup terps. Buds are dark, dense, and absolutely caked in trichomes—ideal for extractors and high-end flower markets alike. Expect standout structure, unforgettable flavor, and loud aroma that lingers well beyond the jar.
⚡ Effects
✅ Uplifting and mentally clear-headed at the onset
✅ Settles into a calm, body-soothing high with relaxing afterglow
✅ Great for any time of day—offers functional focus with a calming edge
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍇 Grape syrup and dark berry compote
🍁 Sweet maple syrup with nutty undertones
⛽ Funky gas and spice on the finish
💨 Heavy, layered terpene profile—sweet, earthy, and savory all in one
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium bushy frame with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Thick, frosty colas with deep purple hues and heavy trich coverage
📏 Stretch: Moderate; adapts well to topping and SCROG
✂️ Benefits from defoliation in late veg to open canopy and boost airflow
☀️ Performs best indoors but thrives outdoors in dry, temperate zones
💰 Yield: Medium to high with proper training
🧪 Resin Output: Exceptional—top-tier pick for hash rosin and solventless extraction
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Black Maple is for those who crave terpene depth, bag appeal, and production potential all in one package. With rich maple-berry flavor and potent hybrid effects, this cut brings the best of both parents and delivers serious shelf presence.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
At The Clone Foundry, every Black Maple clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We support your grow with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee—if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your success starts with clean genetics.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
🌱 Black Maple (Dulce de Uva × Sherbanger)
Genetics: Dulce de Uva × Sherbanger
Type: Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Breeder: Bloom Seed Co.
🔍 Strain Overview
Black Maple is a premium hybrid bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co., created by combining the syrupy sweetness of Dulce de Uva with the pungent, gassy power of Sherbanger. The result is a visually stunning, flavor-rich cultivar that leans into dark grape notes, earthy spice, and maple syrup terps. Buds are dark, dense, and absolutely caked in trichomes—ideal for extractors and high-end flower markets alike. Expect standout structure, unforgettable flavor, and loud aroma that lingers well beyond the jar.
⚡ Effects
✅ Uplifting and mentally clear-headed at the onset
✅ Settles into a calm, body-soothing high with relaxing afterglow
✅ Great for any time of day—offers functional focus with a calming edge
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍇 Grape syrup and dark berry compote
🍁 Sweet maple syrup with nutty undertones
⛽ Funky gas and spice on the finish
💨 Heavy, layered terpene profile—sweet, earthy, and savory all in one
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium bushy frame with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Thick, frosty colas with deep purple hues and heavy trich coverage
📏 Stretch: Moderate; adapts well to topping and SCROG
✂️ Benefits from defoliation in late veg to open canopy and boost airflow
☀️ Performs best indoors but thrives outdoors in dry, temperate zones
💰 Yield: Medium to high with proper training
🧪 Resin Output: Exceptional—top-tier pick for hash rosin and solventless extraction
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Black Maple is for those who crave terpene depth, bag appeal, and production potential all in one package. With rich maple-berry flavor and potent hybrid effects, this cut brings the best of both parents and delivers serious shelf presence.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
At The Clone Foundry, every Black Maple clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We support your grow with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee—if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your success starts with clean genetics.
Genetics: Dulce de Uva × Sherbanger
Type: Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Breeder: Bloom Seed Co.
🔍 Strain Overview
Black Maple is a premium hybrid bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co., created by combining the syrupy sweetness of Dulce de Uva with the pungent, gassy power of Sherbanger. The result is a visually stunning, flavor-rich cultivar that leans into dark grape notes, earthy spice, and maple syrup terps. Buds are dark, dense, and absolutely caked in trichomes—ideal for extractors and high-end flower markets alike. Expect standout structure, unforgettable flavor, and loud aroma that lingers well beyond the jar.
⚡ Effects
✅ Uplifting and mentally clear-headed at the onset
✅ Settles into a calm, body-soothing high with relaxing afterglow
✅ Great for any time of day—offers functional focus with a calming edge
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍇 Grape syrup and dark berry compote
🍁 Sweet maple syrup with nutty undertones
⛽ Funky gas and spice on the finish
💨 Heavy, layered terpene profile—sweet, earthy, and savory all in one
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium bushy frame with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Thick, frosty colas with deep purple hues and heavy trich coverage
📏 Stretch: Moderate; adapts well to topping and SCROG
✂️ Benefits from defoliation in late veg to open canopy and boost airflow
☀️ Performs best indoors but thrives outdoors in dry, temperate zones
💰 Yield: Medium to high with proper training
🧪 Resin Output: Exceptional—top-tier pick for hash rosin and solventless extraction
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Black Maple is for those who crave terpene depth, bag appeal, and production potential all in one package. With rich maple-berry flavor and potent hybrid effects, this cut brings the best of both parents and delivers serious shelf presence.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
At The Clone Foundry, every Black Maple clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We support your grow with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee—if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your success starts with clean genetics.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item