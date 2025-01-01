About this product
🌱 Block Builder #3 [(Ukiah SOG × Holy Grail) × (Pure Kush × (Ukiah SOG × Holy Grail))]
Genetics: Ukiah SOG × Holy Grail × Pure Kush
Type: Balanced Hybrid
Breeder: Warlock Genetics
Cut: Breeder cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Block Builder #3 is a powerhouse hybrid bred by Warlock Genetics, designed for both resin production and structural excellence. With genetics pulled from the fuel-forward Holy Grail, structure-heavy Ukiah SOG, and the rich, earthy body of Pure Kush, this strain is ideal for cultivators looking for dense, trichome-heavy colas and a rich terpene profile. Its performance is reliable in both commercial and home setups, offering solid yields and beautiful bag appeal.
⚡ Effects
✅ Balanced mental clarity with calming body relaxation
✅ Not overly sedative, making it great for any time of day
✅ Steady, long-lasting effect that eases tension and boosts mood
Ideal for those looking for strong effects without being overwhelmed or locked to the couch.
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍋 Citrus zest and light floral top notes
🌲 Pine and fresh earth throughout
⛽ Kushy, slightly gassy backbone with herbal spice
💨 Smooth inhale and clean exhale, leaving behind a slightly sweet and funky finish
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium height with dense branching
💎 Bud Structure: Chunky, resin-coated colas with tight internodes
📏 Stretch: Moderate—manages well in a variety of setups
✂️ Responds well to topping, SCROG, and light defoliation for airflow
🏠 Performs indoors or outdoors with ease; mold-resistant traits
🧪 Excellent resin production—perfect for solventless or BHO extraction
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Block Builder #3 brings balance, power, and bag appeal to any grow. Its smooth smoke, high resin output, and bulletproof structure make it a trusted cultivar in both legacy and modern gardens alike.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Block Builder #3 clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—fully free of pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Covered by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if it’s not thriving, we’ll make it right.
We couldn't find this item at any stores nearby.
About this product
About this brand
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
