🌱 Block Builder #3 [(Ukiah SOG × Holy Grail) × (Pure Kush × (Ukiah SOG × Holy Grail))]



Genetics: Ukiah SOG × Holy Grail × Pure Kush



Type: Balanced Hybrid



Breeder: Warlock Genetics



Cut: Breeder cut



🔍 Strain Overview



Block Builder #3 is a powerhouse hybrid bred by Warlock Genetics, designed for both resin production and structural excellence. With genetics pulled from the fuel-forward Holy Grail, structure-heavy Ukiah SOG, and the rich, earthy body of Pure Kush, this strain is ideal for cultivators looking for dense, trichome-heavy colas and a rich terpene profile. Its performance is reliable in both commercial and home setups, offering solid yields and beautiful bag appeal.



⚡ Effects



✅ Balanced mental clarity with calming body relaxation



✅ Not overly sedative, making it great for any time of day



✅ Steady, long-lasting effect that eases tension and boosts mood



Ideal for those looking for strong effects without being overwhelmed or locked to the couch.



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍋 Citrus zest and light floral top notes



🌲 Pine and fresh earth throughout



⛽ Kushy, slightly gassy backbone with herbal spice



💨 Smooth inhale and clean exhale, leaving behind a slightly sweet and funky finish



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium height with dense branching



💎 Bud Structure: Chunky, resin-coated colas with tight internodes



📏 Stretch: Moderate—manages well in a variety of setups



✂️ Responds well to topping, SCROG, and light defoliation for airflow



🏠 Performs indoors or outdoors with ease; mold-resistant traits



🧪 Excellent resin production—perfect for solventless or BHO extraction



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Block Builder #3 brings balance, power, and bag appeal to any grow. Its smooth smoke, high resin output, and bulletproof structure make it a trusted cultivar in both legacy and modern gardens alike.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Block Builder #3 clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—fully free of pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Covered by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if it’s not thriving, we’ll make it right.

read more