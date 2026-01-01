💙 Blue Dream (Santa Cruz Cut)

Genetics: DJ Short Blueberry × Santa Cruz Haze

Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid

Breeder: Original Santa Cruz Cut

Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Blue Dream is a legendary sativa-dominant hybrid that’s earned its reputation as one of the most widely grown cultivars in the U.S.—and for good reason. This Santa Cruz–born classic crosses DJ Short Blueberry with Haze to produce a vigorous, high-yielding plant with smooth, uplifting effects and a dreamy blueberry-forward terp profile.



Known for its balanced high, commercial-grade performance, and massive bag appeal, Blue Dream is a staple for both first-time growers and experienced cultivators looking for a dependable, top-shelf variety with wide consumer appeal.



⚡ Effects



✅ Uplifting and mood-boosting

✅ Mentally clear and gently energizing

✅ Mild body relaxation without sedation

✅ Perfect for daytime use and creative focus



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍇 Sweet blueberry and ripe fruit

🍋 Hazy citrus with floral notes

🌿 Slight spice on the exhale

💨 Smooth and aromatic with wide consumer appeal



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ 9–10 week flowering time

🌿 Strong vertical growth with large top colas

💎 Massive yields under proper conditions

🏠 Highly adaptable to indoor, greenhouse, or outdoor grows

✂️ Easy to train—responds well to topping and SCROG

✅ Great choice for both commercial and personal cultivation



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Whether you're stacking weight or filling jars with a reliable classic, Blue Dream (Santa Cruz Cut) delivers consistent results, generous yields, and a terp profile that never goes out of style.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed

At The Clone Foundry, every clone is rooted, healthy, and thriving—100% viroid-free, pest-free, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We deliver genetics you can trust, so you can grow with confidence from day one.



