🌱 Blueberry Chemdawg (Blueberry × Chemdawg)



Genetics: Blueberry × Chemdawg



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)



Breeder: Marshall Seeds



🔍 Strain Overview



Blueberry Chemdawg is a powerhouse hybrid that merges two of the most legendary cultivars in cannabis history. The fruit-forward sweetness of DJ Short’s Blueberry meets the sharp, fuel-heavy bite of Chemdawg, producing a stunning cultivar that’s equal parts soothing and stimulating. Known for its vibrant green buds touched with blue hues and smothered in sticky trichomes, Blueberry Chemdawg is a terp-lover’s dream and a solid performer in both flower and concentrate form.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric and creative cerebral lift at onset



✅ Smoothly transitions into calming full-body relaxation



✅ Great for decompressing without full couchlock



✅ Balanced enough for afternoon or early evening sessions



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍇 Tart blueberry and rich berry compote



⛽ Pungent chem funk with a fuel-soaked backend



🌿 Earthy base tones with hints of spice and pine



💨 Heavy, room-filling aroma—sweet meets diesel in the best way



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–10 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium-tall with strong lateral branching



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-packed colas with blue and green coloration



📏 Stretch: Moderate; adapts well to topping, LST, and SCROG setups



✂️ Benefits from light defoliation in late veg and early flower to improve airflow and maximize trichome exposure



☀️ Performs well indoors; thrives outdoors in warm climates with good airflow



💰 Yield: Medium to high with proper training



🧪 Resin Output: Excellent—great for solventless and BHO-style extraction



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Blueberry Chemdawg is for the growers and smokers who want the best of both worlds: a nostalgic blueberry dessert aroma and that unmistakable diesel-powered potency. Whether you’re filling jars or pressing hash, this strain delivers consistently on all fronts.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Blueberry Chemdawg clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Start your grow with elite, trustworthy genetics.

