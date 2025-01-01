About this product
🌱 Blueberry Chemdawg (Blueberry × Chemdawg)
Genetics: Blueberry × Chemdawg
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
Breeder: Marshall Seeds
🔍 Strain Overview
Blueberry Chemdawg is a powerhouse hybrid that merges two of the most legendary cultivars in cannabis history. The fruit-forward sweetness of DJ Short’s Blueberry meets the sharp, fuel-heavy bite of Chemdawg, producing a stunning cultivar that’s equal parts soothing and stimulating. Known for its vibrant green buds touched with blue hues and smothered in sticky trichomes, Blueberry Chemdawg is a terp-lover’s dream and a solid performer in both flower and concentrate form.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric and creative cerebral lift at onset
✅ Smoothly transitions into calming full-body relaxation
✅ Great for decompressing without full couchlock
✅ Balanced enough for afternoon or early evening sessions
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍇 Tart blueberry and rich berry compote
⛽ Pungent chem funk with a fuel-soaked backend
🌿 Earthy base tones with hints of spice and pine
💨 Heavy, room-filling aroma—sweet meets diesel in the best way
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium-tall with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-packed colas with blue and green coloration
📏 Stretch: Moderate; adapts well to topping, LST, and SCROG setups
✂️ Benefits from light defoliation in late veg and early flower to improve airflow and maximize trichome exposure
☀️ Performs well indoors; thrives outdoors in warm climates with good airflow
💰 Yield: Medium to high with proper training
🧪 Resin Output: Excellent—great for solventless and BHO-style extraction
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Blueberry Chemdawg is for the growers and smokers who want the best of both worlds: a nostalgic blueberry dessert aroma and that unmistakable diesel-powered potency. Whether you’re filling jars or pressing hash, this strain delivers consistently on all fronts.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Blueberry Chemdawg clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Start your grow with elite, trustworthy genetics.
About this brand
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
