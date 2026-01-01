🌱 Breath Mintz (Mendo Breath × SinMint Cookies)



Genetics: Mendo Breath × SinMint Cookies



Breeder: Sin City seeds



Type: Indica‐Dominant Hybrid (~75% Indica / 25% Sativa)



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Breath Mintz is a rich, dessert‐flavored indica‐dominant hybrid originally bred by Sin City Seeds. With THC levels often testing between 22–32%, this cultivar blends the sweet, creamy character of Mendo Breath with the cool minty freshness of SinMint Cookies. The result is a potent, resin‐heavy flower with a flavor profile as luxurious as its effects.



Expect dense, forest‐green buds with deep purple hues, frosty trichomes, and fiery orange pistils. This strain combines bag appeal with knockout potency, making it a favorite among connoisseurs and extractors alike.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric and tingly cerebral onset



✅ Smooth transition into deep body calm and relaxation



✅ Long‐lasting tranquility, perfect for evening use



✅ Best suited for experienced consumers looking for strong, sedative relief



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍦 Sweet vanilla cream and caramel



🌿 Cool mint with herbal floral notes



🌰 Nutty spice undertones



💨 Dessert‐like aroma with refreshing minty exhale



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 53–63 days indoors; harvest early to mid‐October outdoors



🌿 Structure: Medium‐tall plants with sturdy branching and dense colas



💎 Bud Structure: Compact, resin‐rich nugs with dark hues and frosty coverage



📏 Stretch: Moderate — benefits from topping, LST, or SCROG



✂️ Responds well to defoliation for improved airflow and light penetration



☀️ Thrives in warm, temperate climates; excellent indoors or in greenhouses



💰 Yield: Indoor ~300–600 g/m2; Outdoor ~400–800 g/plant



🧪 Resin Output: Very high — excellent for hash making and solventless extractions



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



For fans of decadent dessert strains and classic indica power, Breath Mintz delivers big flavor, potent effects, and premium resin production. Ideal for unwinding after dark or preparing for restful sleep.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



At The Clone Foundry, every Breath Mintz clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous — free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean genetics.



