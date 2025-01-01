🌱 Bruce Banner (OG Kush × Strawberry Diesel)



Genetics: OG Kush × Strawberry Diesel



Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid



Breeder: Dark Horse Genetics



🔍 Strain Overview



Bruce Banner is a powerhouse hybrid created by Dark Horse Genetics, fusing the earthy, potent backbone of OG Kush with the sweet, uplifting punch of Strawberry Diesel. Known for its exceptional potency and vibrant, sticky buds, Bruce Banner became legendary for producing sky-high THC levels while delivering a balanced high that starts energetic and tapers into a relaxing finish. With vivid green nugs, deep amber hairs, and thick trichome coverage, Bruce Banner commands visual attention just as much as it dominates effects-wise. Phenotype #3 is especially celebrated for its well-rounded traits and extract-ready resin production.



⚡ Effects



✅ Fast-acting cerebral uplift with euphoria and clarity



✅ Gradual transition into physical relaxation and light body melt



✅ Energetic, mood-enhancing onset makes it great for daytime use



✅ Well-balanced for users looking for strength without full sedation



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍓 Sweet berry and fruity diesel notes up front



🌿 Earthy pine and skunky fuel undertones from the OG Kush lineage



🍬 Slight citrus and herbal spice on the exhale



💨 Pungent and room-filling—sweet and gassy with a sharp backend



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–10 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium-tall height with vigorous growth and wide node spacing



💎 Bud Structure: Large, dense buds with frosty trichomes and neon-green coloration



📏 Stretch: Moderate to heavy; responds well to training methods like topping and SCROG



✂️ Benefits from light defoliation to improve light penetration and air circulation



🏠 Thrives in both indoor and outdoor setups with good pest resistance



🧪 Resin Output: Excellent—ideal for solventless extraction and high-THC concentrates



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Bruce Banner blends raw potency with energetic clarity, making it a must-have for growers looking for a top-tier, sativa-leaning hybrid. With huge bag appeal, legendary effects, and killer yields, this cultivar delivers impact and elegance in one punch.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Bruce Banner clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee—if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your garden deserves elite genetics from the jump.





