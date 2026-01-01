🌱 Cakemera (Truffle Cake × Chimera #3)



Genetics: Truffle Cake × Chimera #3



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid



Breeder: Beleaf Cannabis



Cut: Breeder Cut



🔍 Strain Overview



Cakemera is a rich, dessert-style cultivar that brings together the indulgent flavor of Truffle Cake with the legendary structure and resin production of Chimera #3. Bred by Beleaf Cannabis, this cross results in bulky, frosted flowers that reek of creamy gas and sugary dough. Cakemera is quickly becoming a staple for growers chasing standout terps and high bag appeal in their lineup. Easy to grow, heavily frosted, and striking to the eye, it’s a showstopper from seed to jar.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric and uplifting cerebral onset



✅ Gradual body melt without full sedation



✅ Great for winding down without total couchlock



✅ Balanced hybrid high with mood-boosting effects



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍰 Sweet frosted cake with buttery notes



⛽ Creamy gas layered with doughy funk



🌰 Nutty backend with subtle hints of hazelnut



💨 Bold, dessert-forward aroma with lingering richness



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Bushy and vigorous with strong lateral branching



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-soaked flowers with excellent trichome development



📏 Stretch: Moderate; responds well to training



✂️ Benefits from topping and light defoliation to boost airflow and light penetration



🏠 Thrives in both indoor and outdoor grows; stable across environments



🧪 High resin output; a favorite for hash makers and extractors



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Cakemera offers incredible flavor, strong structure, and an elite frost profile—perfect for growers seeking that next-level dessert gas. It checks all the boxes: appearance, yield, potency, and terp richness. Add this one to your stable before it becomes impossible to find.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every clone from The Clone Foundry is pest-free, disease-free, and HLV-free—backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. If it’s not perfect, we’ll make it right. Grow clean. Grow confident.