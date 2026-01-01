About this product
🌱 Cakemera (Truffle Cake × Chimera #3)
Genetics: Truffle Cake × Chimera #3
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Breeder: Beleaf Cannabis
Cut: Breeder Cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Cakemera is a rich, dessert-style cultivar that brings together the indulgent flavor of Truffle Cake with the legendary structure and resin production of Chimera #3. Bred by Beleaf Cannabis, this cross results in bulky, frosted flowers that reek of creamy gas and sugary dough. Cakemera is quickly becoming a staple for growers chasing standout terps and high bag appeal in their lineup. Easy to grow, heavily frosted, and striking to the eye, it’s a showstopper from seed to jar.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric and uplifting cerebral onset
✅ Gradual body melt without full sedation
✅ Great for winding down without total couchlock
✅ Balanced hybrid high with mood-boosting effects
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍰 Sweet frosted cake with buttery notes
⛽ Creamy gas layered with doughy funk
🌰 Nutty backend with subtle hints of hazelnut
💨 Bold, dessert-forward aroma with lingering richness
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Bushy and vigorous with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-soaked flowers with excellent trichome development
📏 Stretch: Moderate; responds well to training
✂️ Benefits from topping and light defoliation to boost airflow and light penetration
🏠 Thrives in both indoor and outdoor grows; stable across environments
🧪 High resin output; a favorite for hash makers and extractors
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Cakemera offers incredible flavor, strong structure, and an elite frost profile—perfect for growers seeking that next-level dessert gas. It checks all the boxes: appearance, yield, potency, and terp richness. Add this one to your stable before it becomes impossible to find.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every clone from The Clone Foundry is pest-free, disease-free, and HLV-free—backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. If it’s not perfect, we’ll make it right. Grow clean. Grow confident.
Genetics: Truffle Cake × Chimera #3
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Breeder: Beleaf Cannabis
Cut: Breeder Cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Cakemera is a rich, dessert-style cultivar that brings together the indulgent flavor of Truffle Cake with the legendary structure and resin production of Chimera #3. Bred by Beleaf Cannabis, this cross results in bulky, frosted flowers that reek of creamy gas and sugary dough. Cakemera is quickly becoming a staple for growers chasing standout terps and high bag appeal in their lineup. Easy to grow, heavily frosted, and striking to the eye, it’s a showstopper from seed to jar.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric and uplifting cerebral onset
✅ Gradual body melt without full sedation
✅ Great for winding down without total couchlock
✅ Balanced hybrid high with mood-boosting effects
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍰 Sweet frosted cake with buttery notes
⛽ Creamy gas layered with doughy funk
🌰 Nutty backend with subtle hints of hazelnut
💨 Bold, dessert-forward aroma with lingering richness
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Bushy and vigorous with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-soaked flowers with excellent trichome development
📏 Stretch: Moderate; responds well to training
✂️ Benefits from topping and light defoliation to boost airflow and light penetration
🏠 Thrives in both indoor and outdoor grows; stable across environments
🧪 High resin output; a favorite for hash makers and extractors
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Cakemera offers incredible flavor, strong structure, and an elite frost profile—perfect for growers seeking that next-level dessert gas. It checks all the boxes: appearance, yield, potency, and terp richness. Add this one to your stable before it becomes impossible to find.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every clone from The Clone Foundry is pest-free, disease-free, and HLV-free—backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. If it’s not perfect, we’ll make it right. Grow clean. Grow confident.
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About this product
🌱 Cakemera (Truffle Cake × Chimera #3)
Genetics: Truffle Cake × Chimera #3
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Breeder: Beleaf Cannabis
Cut: Breeder Cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Cakemera is a rich, dessert-style cultivar that brings together the indulgent flavor of Truffle Cake with the legendary structure and resin production of Chimera #3. Bred by Beleaf Cannabis, this cross results in bulky, frosted flowers that reek of creamy gas and sugary dough. Cakemera is quickly becoming a staple for growers chasing standout terps and high bag appeal in their lineup. Easy to grow, heavily frosted, and striking to the eye, it’s a showstopper from seed to jar.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric and uplifting cerebral onset
✅ Gradual body melt without full sedation
✅ Great for winding down without total couchlock
✅ Balanced hybrid high with mood-boosting effects
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍰 Sweet frosted cake with buttery notes
⛽ Creamy gas layered with doughy funk
🌰 Nutty backend with subtle hints of hazelnut
💨 Bold, dessert-forward aroma with lingering richness
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Bushy and vigorous with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-soaked flowers with excellent trichome development
📏 Stretch: Moderate; responds well to training
✂️ Benefits from topping and light defoliation to boost airflow and light penetration
🏠 Thrives in both indoor and outdoor grows; stable across environments
🧪 High resin output; a favorite for hash makers and extractors
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Cakemera offers incredible flavor, strong structure, and an elite frost profile—perfect for growers seeking that next-level dessert gas. It checks all the boxes: appearance, yield, potency, and terp richness. Add this one to your stable before it becomes impossible to find.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every clone from The Clone Foundry is pest-free, disease-free, and HLV-free—backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. If it’s not perfect, we’ll make it right. Grow clean. Grow confident.
Genetics: Truffle Cake × Chimera #3
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Breeder: Beleaf Cannabis
Cut: Breeder Cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Cakemera is a rich, dessert-style cultivar that brings together the indulgent flavor of Truffle Cake with the legendary structure and resin production of Chimera #3. Bred by Beleaf Cannabis, this cross results in bulky, frosted flowers that reek of creamy gas and sugary dough. Cakemera is quickly becoming a staple for growers chasing standout terps and high bag appeal in their lineup. Easy to grow, heavily frosted, and striking to the eye, it’s a showstopper from seed to jar.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric and uplifting cerebral onset
✅ Gradual body melt without full sedation
✅ Great for winding down without total couchlock
✅ Balanced hybrid high with mood-boosting effects
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍰 Sweet frosted cake with buttery notes
⛽ Creamy gas layered with doughy funk
🌰 Nutty backend with subtle hints of hazelnut
💨 Bold, dessert-forward aroma with lingering richness
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Bushy and vigorous with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-soaked flowers with excellent trichome development
📏 Stretch: Moderate; responds well to training
✂️ Benefits from topping and light defoliation to boost airflow and light penetration
🏠 Thrives in both indoor and outdoor grows; stable across environments
🧪 High resin output; a favorite for hash makers and extractors
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Cakemera offers incredible flavor, strong structure, and an elite frost profile—perfect for growers seeking that next-level dessert gas. It checks all the boxes: appearance, yield, potency, and terp richness. Add this one to your stable before it becomes impossible to find.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every clone from The Clone Foundry is pest-free, disease-free, and HLV-free—backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. If it’s not perfect, we’ll make it right. Grow clean. Grow confident.
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