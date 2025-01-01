🌱 Canal Street Runtz (Pre‐64 Runtz × THC Bomb)



Genetics: Pre‐64 Runtz × THC Bomb



Type: Balanced Hybrid (~50% Indica / 50% Sativa)



Breeder: Purple City Genetics



🔍 Strain Overview



Canal Street Runtz is a standout hybrid born from the expert breeding of Purple City Genetics. It fuses the fruit-forward power of Pre‐64 Runtz with the explosive potency of THC Bomb, delivering loud flavor, visual frost, and consistently potent results. Its buds are dense, dripping in trichomes, and showcase deep greens with purple streaks. Known for incredible bag appeal and a terp profile that jumps out of the jar, Canal Street Runtz has earned its place in extract and flower markets alike.



⚡ Effects



✅ Energetic, happy head buzz that uplifts and motivates



✅ Smooth body relaxation that never feels too heavy



✅ Great for socializing, daytime creativity, or a mellow evening wind-down



✅ Balanced effects make it a go-to for anytime use



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍓 Berry cake and tropical sweetness



🍬 Candy funk with a creamy background



⛽ Classic gas and diesel notes that cut through the fruit



💨 Bold and room-filling—aromatic even before breaking the seal



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: ~8 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium height with strong lateral branching



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, sticky, and rich in trichome coverage



📏 Stretch: Moderate—great for SCROG, topping, and LST



✂️ Benefits from light defoliation late veg and early flower for optimal airflow



🏠 Thrives indoors; also performs well outdoors in warm, dry conditions



🧪 Excellent resin production—ideal for solventless hash or concentrates



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



If you’re after balanced potency, loud terps, and undeniable bag appeal, Canal Street Runtz delivers every time. This modern hybrid is a must-have for cultivators who want high performance and top-tier flavor from a trusted genetic line.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



At The Clone Foundry, every clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with trusted, premium genetics.

