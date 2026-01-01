🌱 Cap Junky (Alien Cookies × Kush Mints #11)



Genetics: Alien Cookies × Kush Mints #11



Type: Balanced Hybrid (50/50)



Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics × Capulator



Cut: Breeder Cut



🔍 Strain Overview



Cap Junky is a collaboration masterpiece between two breeding powerhouses—Seed Junky Genetics and Capulator. This balanced hybrid offers elite structure, gassy fruit-forward terpenes, and heavy-hitting potency. Alien Cookies lends dense, colorful buds and a creamy cookie background, while Kush Mints #11 brings sharp minty gas and vigorous growth habits. Cap Junky is revered by growers and extractors alike for its resin-dripping buds and unmistakably loud aroma.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric mental clarity followed by creeping body relaxation



✅ Strong initial head high—stimulating and creative



✅ Smooth transition into calm, with no heavy sedation



✅ Perfect for users who want both functionality and depth



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍓 Sour red fruit, fresh-cut citrus, and gassy earth



🍪 Creamy cookie with hints of mint and pine



🌶️ Peppery backend with a slight funk



💨 Loud, complex, and layered—sweet, tart, and spicy all at once



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–10 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium height, sturdy branches, excellent internodal spacing



💎 Bud Structure: Tight, calyx-heavy, with deep purples and thick trichome walls



📏 Minimal stretch—easy to manage in tents or greenhouses



✂️ Responds well to topping, defoliation, and LST



🏠 Thrives indoors; suitable for outdoor in warm, dry climates



🧪 Exceptional resin producer—top-tier for solventless extraction



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Cap Junky brings together flavor, structure, and firepower in one modern hybrid. From boutique bag appeal to killer extractions, this strain checks every box. Whether you’re a small-batch flower grower or a hash-focused cultivator, Cap Junky is the elite choice for your next harvest.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Cap Junky clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Start your grow with premium, trusted genetics.



