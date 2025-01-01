About this product
🌱 Caramel Cake (AK-47 × (Alaskan Thunder Fuck × Cherry Pie))
Genetics: AK-47 × (Alaskan Thunder Fuck × Cherry Pie)
Type: Slightly Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Breeder: Solkana Seeds
🔍 Strain Overview
Caramel Cake is a vibrant and flavorful hybrid developed by Solkana Seeds, known for their work with boutique and terpene-rich genetics. This cultivar combines the legendary AK-47’s uplifting, creative buzz with the robust, frosty profiles of Alaskan Thunder Fuck and Cherry Pie. The result is a sweet and potent strain that delivers stunning bag appeal, large resinous buds, and a delicious flavor profile that lives up to its name. Expect neon green flowers drenched in trichomes and capped with vivid orange hairs—this one turns heads.
⚡ Effects
✅ Uplifting cerebral onset—great for motivation and focus
✅ Eases into a mellow, comforting body buzz
✅ Perfect for daytime productivity or mood enhancement
✅ Offers balance between alertness and calm
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍮 Rich caramel sweetness with a creamy, nutty finish
🍒 Fruity undertones from Cherry Pie with hints of berry
🌿 Earthy spice and citrus zest round out the profile
💨 Sweet and gassy—stays on the palate and lingers in the room
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium height with solid lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, neon green buds packed with resin
📏 Stretch: Moderate—responds well to topping and low-stress training
✂️ Regular defoliation recommended to maximize airflow and light penetration
🏠 Performs beautifully indoors; does well outdoors in dry climates
🧪 Resin Output: High—ideal for flavor-forward extracts and solventless returns
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Caramel Cake is a deliciously potent cultivar built for growers seeking flavor, resin, and visual appeal. With its smooth balance of effects and its unmistakable caramel-forward terpene profile, this strain delivers both function and fire. It’s a dessert-worthy addition to any garden.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Caramel Cake clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee—if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Grow clean. Grow strong.
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
