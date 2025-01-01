🌱 Caramel Cake (AK-47 × (Alaskan Thunder Fuck × Cherry Pie))



Genetics: AK-47 × (Alaskan Thunder Fuck × Cherry Pie)



Type: Slightly Sativa-Dominant Hybrid



Breeder: Solkana Seeds



🔍 Strain Overview



Caramel Cake is a vibrant and flavorful hybrid developed by Solkana Seeds, known for their work with boutique and terpene-rich genetics. This cultivar combines the legendary AK-47’s uplifting, creative buzz with the robust, frosty profiles of Alaskan Thunder Fuck and Cherry Pie. The result is a sweet and potent strain that delivers stunning bag appeal, large resinous buds, and a delicious flavor profile that lives up to its name. Expect neon green flowers drenched in trichomes and capped with vivid orange hairs—this one turns heads.



⚡ Effects



✅ Uplifting cerebral onset—great for motivation and focus



✅ Eases into a mellow, comforting body buzz



✅ Perfect for daytime productivity or mood enhancement



✅ Offers balance between alertness and calm



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍮 Rich caramel sweetness with a creamy, nutty finish



🍒 Fruity undertones from Cherry Pie with hints of berry



🌿 Earthy spice and citrus zest round out the profile



💨 Sweet and gassy—stays on the palate and lingers in the room



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium height with solid lateral branching



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, neon green buds packed with resin



📏 Stretch: Moderate—responds well to topping and low-stress training



✂️ Regular defoliation recommended to maximize airflow and light penetration



🏠 Performs beautifully indoors; does well outdoors in dry climates



🧪 Resin Output: High—ideal for flavor-forward extracts and solventless returns



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Caramel Cake is a deliciously potent cultivar built for growers seeking flavor, resin, and visual appeal. With its smooth balance of effects and its unmistakable caramel-forward terpene profile, this strain delivers both function and fire. It’s a dessert-worthy addition to any garden.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Caramel Cake clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee—if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Grow clean. Grow strong.

read more