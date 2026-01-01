🌱 Chocolate Hash (Blackberry Kush × Chocolate Kush)



Genetics: Blackberry Kush × Chocolate Kush



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30%



Breeder: Purple Caper Seeds



Cut: Breeder Cut



🔍 Strain Overview



Chocolate Hash is a decadent, resin-rich indica-dominant hybrid known for its rich dessert profile and relaxing, full-body effects. This boutique cultivar combines the hashy sweetness of Chocolate Kush with the deep berry punch of Blackberry Kush, resulting in a strain that’s both flavorful and soothing. Expect rock-solid, trichome-drenched buds with rich purple hues and sticky resin heads that make this cut a standout for hashmakers and flower connoisseurs alike.



⚡ Effects



✅ Deep, sedative body high with a calming mental edge



✅ Excellent for winding down and releasing tension



✅ Great choice for end-of-day use



✅ Long-lasting and mood-elevating with a mellow finish



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍫 Sweet chocolate and cocoa with earthy undertones



🍇 Rich berry and dark fruit from the Blackberry Kush side



🌰 Nutty, slightly spicy finish with classic hash funk



💨 Warm and dessert-like—aromatic and satisfying



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks



🌿 Structure: Compact and bushy with wide fan leaves



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, sticky colas with deep greens and purples



📏 Stretch: Low to moderate; excellent for SOG or SCROG setups



✂️ Handles topping and LST well; defoliation helps prevent mold



🏠 Thrives indoors; also performs well outdoors in dry climates



🧪 Excellent resin producer—ideal for dry sift and solventless extraction



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Chocolate Hash is a flavor-heavy indica hybrid built for lovers of classic terp profiles and knockout potency. With its rich dessert nose, soothing effects, and heavy trichome output, this cultivar is a go-to for both top-shelf flower and extract production.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



At The Clone Foundry, every Chocolate Hash clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow deserves elite genetics from day one.