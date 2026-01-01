About this product
🌱 Chocolate Hash (Blackberry Kush × Chocolate Kush)
Genetics: Blackberry Kush × Chocolate Kush
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30%
Breeder: Purple Caper Seeds
Cut: Breeder Cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Chocolate Hash is a decadent, resin-rich indica-dominant hybrid known for its rich dessert profile and relaxing, full-body effects. This boutique cultivar combines the hashy sweetness of Chocolate Kush with the deep berry punch of Blackberry Kush, resulting in a strain that’s both flavorful and soothing. Expect rock-solid, trichome-drenched buds with rich purple hues and sticky resin heads that make this cut a standout for hashmakers and flower connoisseurs alike.
⚡ Effects
✅ Deep, sedative body high with a calming mental edge
✅ Excellent for winding down and releasing tension
✅ Great choice for end-of-day use
✅ Long-lasting and mood-elevating with a mellow finish
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍫 Sweet chocolate and cocoa with earthy undertones
🍇 Rich berry and dark fruit from the Blackberry Kush side
🌰 Nutty, slightly spicy finish with classic hash funk
💨 Warm and dessert-like—aromatic and satisfying
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Compact and bushy with wide fan leaves
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, sticky colas with deep greens and purples
📏 Stretch: Low to moderate; excellent for SOG or SCROG setups
✂️ Handles topping and LST well; defoliation helps prevent mold
🏠 Thrives indoors; also performs well outdoors in dry climates
🧪 Excellent resin producer—ideal for dry sift and solventless extraction
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Chocolate Hash is a flavor-heavy indica hybrid built for lovers of classic terp profiles and knockout potency. With its rich dessert nose, soothing effects, and heavy trichome output, this cultivar is a go-to for both top-shelf flower and extract production.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
At The Clone Foundry, every Chocolate Hash clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow deserves elite genetics from day one.
Genetics: Blackberry Kush × Chocolate Kush
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30%
Breeder: Purple Caper Seeds
Cut: Breeder Cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Chocolate Hash is a decadent, resin-rich indica-dominant hybrid known for its rich dessert profile and relaxing, full-body effects. This boutique cultivar combines the hashy sweetness of Chocolate Kush with the deep berry punch of Blackberry Kush, resulting in a strain that’s both flavorful and soothing. Expect rock-solid, trichome-drenched buds with rich purple hues and sticky resin heads that make this cut a standout for hashmakers and flower connoisseurs alike.
⚡ Effects
✅ Deep, sedative body high with a calming mental edge
✅ Excellent for winding down and releasing tension
✅ Great choice for end-of-day use
✅ Long-lasting and mood-elevating with a mellow finish
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍫 Sweet chocolate and cocoa with earthy undertones
🍇 Rich berry and dark fruit from the Blackberry Kush side
🌰 Nutty, slightly spicy finish with classic hash funk
💨 Warm and dessert-like—aromatic and satisfying
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Compact and bushy with wide fan leaves
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, sticky colas with deep greens and purples
📏 Stretch: Low to moderate; excellent for SOG or SCROG setups
✂️ Handles topping and LST well; defoliation helps prevent mold
🏠 Thrives indoors; also performs well outdoors in dry climates
🧪 Excellent resin producer—ideal for dry sift and solventless extraction
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Chocolate Hash is a flavor-heavy indica hybrid built for lovers of classic terp profiles and knockout potency. With its rich dessert nose, soothing effects, and heavy trichome output, this cultivar is a go-to for both top-shelf flower and extract production.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
At The Clone Foundry, every Chocolate Hash clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow deserves elite genetics from day one.
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About this product
🌱 Chocolate Hash (Blackberry Kush × Chocolate Kush)
Genetics: Blackberry Kush × Chocolate Kush
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30%
Breeder: Purple Caper Seeds
Cut: Breeder Cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Chocolate Hash is a decadent, resin-rich indica-dominant hybrid known for its rich dessert profile and relaxing, full-body effects. This boutique cultivar combines the hashy sweetness of Chocolate Kush with the deep berry punch of Blackberry Kush, resulting in a strain that’s both flavorful and soothing. Expect rock-solid, trichome-drenched buds with rich purple hues and sticky resin heads that make this cut a standout for hashmakers and flower connoisseurs alike.
⚡ Effects
✅ Deep, sedative body high with a calming mental edge
✅ Excellent for winding down and releasing tension
✅ Great choice for end-of-day use
✅ Long-lasting and mood-elevating with a mellow finish
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍫 Sweet chocolate and cocoa with earthy undertones
🍇 Rich berry and dark fruit from the Blackberry Kush side
🌰 Nutty, slightly spicy finish with classic hash funk
💨 Warm and dessert-like—aromatic and satisfying
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Compact and bushy with wide fan leaves
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, sticky colas with deep greens and purples
📏 Stretch: Low to moderate; excellent for SOG or SCROG setups
✂️ Handles topping and LST well; defoliation helps prevent mold
🏠 Thrives indoors; also performs well outdoors in dry climates
🧪 Excellent resin producer—ideal for dry sift and solventless extraction
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Chocolate Hash is a flavor-heavy indica hybrid built for lovers of classic terp profiles and knockout potency. With its rich dessert nose, soothing effects, and heavy trichome output, this cultivar is a go-to for both top-shelf flower and extract production.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
At The Clone Foundry, every Chocolate Hash clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow deserves elite genetics from day one.
Genetics: Blackberry Kush × Chocolate Kush
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30%
Breeder: Purple Caper Seeds
Cut: Breeder Cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Chocolate Hash is a decadent, resin-rich indica-dominant hybrid known for its rich dessert profile and relaxing, full-body effects. This boutique cultivar combines the hashy sweetness of Chocolate Kush with the deep berry punch of Blackberry Kush, resulting in a strain that’s both flavorful and soothing. Expect rock-solid, trichome-drenched buds with rich purple hues and sticky resin heads that make this cut a standout for hashmakers and flower connoisseurs alike.
⚡ Effects
✅ Deep, sedative body high with a calming mental edge
✅ Excellent for winding down and releasing tension
✅ Great choice for end-of-day use
✅ Long-lasting and mood-elevating with a mellow finish
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍫 Sweet chocolate and cocoa with earthy undertones
🍇 Rich berry and dark fruit from the Blackberry Kush side
🌰 Nutty, slightly spicy finish with classic hash funk
💨 Warm and dessert-like—aromatic and satisfying
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Compact and bushy with wide fan leaves
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, sticky colas with deep greens and purples
📏 Stretch: Low to moderate; excellent for SOG or SCROG setups
✂️ Handles topping and LST well; defoliation helps prevent mold
🏠 Thrives indoors; also performs well outdoors in dry climates
🧪 Excellent resin producer—ideal for dry sift and solventless extraction
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Chocolate Hash is a flavor-heavy indica hybrid built for lovers of classic terp profiles and knockout potency. With its rich dessert nose, soothing effects, and heavy trichome output, this cultivar is a go-to for both top-shelf flower and extract production.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
At The Clone Foundry, every Chocolate Hash clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow deserves elite genetics from day one.
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