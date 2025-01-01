🌱 Citrus Sap (Tangie × Gorilla Glue #4)



Genetics: Tangie × Gorilla Glue #4



Breeder: Crockett Family Farms



Cut: Breeder Cut



Type: Sativa‐Dominant Hybrid (~70% Sativa / 30% Indica)



🔍 Strain Overview



Citrus Sap is a vibrant sativa‐dominant hybrid created by crossing the intensely citrus-forward Tangie with the sticky, resin-heavy Gorilla Glue #4. With THC levels ranging between 18–24%, Citrus Sap is known for delivering a sharp cerebral lift paired with a calming body buzz—perfect for daytime focus and creative pursuits.



Expect bright lime-green buds dusted in snowy trichomes, with electric orange hairs and occasional purple hues. The aroma is a bold blend of tangerine zest, earthy spice, and tangy pine, with a flavor that’s just as juicy.



⚡ Effects



✅ Quick-hitting cerebral euphoria



✅ Boosts mood, creativity, and focus



✅ Smooth transition into light body relaxation



✅ Ideal for daytime use, social settings, or artistic flow



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍊 Juicy tangerine, orange peel, and citrus zest



🌲 Earthy pine and subtle herbal spice



🍯 Tropical sweetness with a sharp citrus kick



💨 Loud citrus-forward nose with Gorilla Glue funk underneath



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–10 weeks indoors; harvest mid to late October outdoors



🌿 Structure: Tall sativa-like plants with strong lateral branching



💎 Bud Structure: Light, airy sativa buds coated in dense resin



📏 Stretch: High — SCROG or LST recommended for space control



✂️ Benefits from early defoliation and airflow optimization to prevent mold



☀️ Thrives in warm, dry climates; performs well indoors and in greenhouses



💰 Yield: Indoor ~450–550 g/m2; Outdoor ~500 g+ per plant



🧪 Resin Output: Very high — ideal for hash and solventless extraction



If you’re looking for a citrus-packed sativa with energizing effects, exotic aroma, and serious resin production, Citrus Sap is a must-grow. Perfect for creatives, mood-lifters, and flavor chasers alike.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



At The Clone Foundry, every Citrus Sap clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous — free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand by our quality with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean genetics.

