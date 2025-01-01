About this product
🌱 Citrus Sap (Tangie × Gorilla Glue #4)
Genetics: Tangie × Gorilla Glue #4
Breeder: Crockett Family Farms
Cut: Breeder Cut
Type: Sativa‐Dominant Hybrid (~70% Sativa / 30% Indica)
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Citrus Sap is a vibrant sativa‐dominant hybrid created by crossing the intensely citrus-forward Tangie with the sticky, resin-heavy Gorilla Glue #4. With THC levels ranging between 18–24%, Citrus Sap is known for delivering a sharp cerebral lift paired with a calming body buzz—perfect for daytime focus and creative pursuits.
Expect bright lime-green buds dusted in snowy trichomes, with electric orange hairs and occasional purple hues. The aroma is a bold blend of tangerine zest, earthy spice, and tangy pine, with a flavor that’s just as juicy.
⚡ Effects
✅ Quick-hitting cerebral euphoria
✅ Boosts mood, creativity, and focus
✅ Smooth transition into light body relaxation
✅ Ideal for daytime use, social settings, or artistic flow
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍊 Juicy tangerine, orange peel, and citrus zest
🌲 Earthy pine and subtle herbal spice
🍯 Tropical sweetness with a sharp citrus kick
💨 Loud citrus-forward nose with Gorilla Glue funk underneath
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–10 weeks indoors; harvest mid to late October outdoors
🌿 Structure: Tall sativa-like plants with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Light, airy sativa buds coated in dense resin
📏 Stretch: High — SCROG or LST recommended for space control
✂️ Benefits from early defoliation and airflow optimization to prevent mold
☀️ Thrives in warm, dry climates; performs well indoors and in greenhouses
💰 Yield: Indoor ~450–550 g/m2; Outdoor ~500 g+ per plant
🧪 Resin Output: Very high — ideal for hash and solventless extraction
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
If you’re looking for a citrus-packed sativa with energizing effects, exotic aroma, and serious resin production, Citrus Sap is a must-grow. Perfect for creatives, mood-lifters, and flavor chasers alike.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
At The Clone Foundry, every Citrus Sap clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous — free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand by our quality with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean genetics.
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
