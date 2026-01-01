🌱 Cookies and Cream (Girl Scout Cookies × Starfighter)



Genetics: Girl Scout Cookies × Starfighter



Type: Balanced Hybrid (~50% Indica / 50% Sativa)



Breeder: Exotic Genetix



Cut: Breeder Cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Cookies and Cream is a gourmet hybrid crafted by Exotic Genetix, combining the sweet, dessert-forward profile of Girl Scout Cookies with the potency and resin production of Starfighter. With THC levels ranging from 20–25%, this cultivar offers a balanced high that begins with mental clarity and euphoria, then eases into a calm, relaxing body vibe.



Expect dense, frosty buds with vibrant greens and purples, coated in sticky trichomes and accented by orange pistils. Its creamy flavor and top-tier bag appeal make it a favorite among flavor chasers and hash makers alike.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric, uplifting cerebral buzz



✅ Smooth body relaxation without couchlock



✅ Long-lasting, balanced effects — ideal for afternoon or early evening use



✅ Great for creative work, social situations, or chill downtime



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍪 Sweet vanilla cream and cookie dough



🌰 Nutty earth with hints of spice and sugar



💨 Dessert-like aroma that’s smooth, sweet, and indulgent



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks indoors; harvest early to mid‐October outdoors



🌿 Structure: Medium-height, well-branched plants with classic hybrid shape



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, trichome-coated flowers with deep color and weight



📏 Stretch: Moderate — responds well to topping, SCROG, or LST



✂️ Benefits from defoliation and airflow in late veg and flower



☀️ Performs well in indoor or greenhouse environments; prefers warm, dry climates



💰 Yield: Moderate to high — indoor ~400–500 g/m2; outdoor ~500 g per plant



🧪 Resin Output: Very high — excellent for extraction and concentrates



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



For anyone looking to grow a flavorful, resin-rich hybrid with well-balanced effects, Cookies and Cream is a must-have. Its creamy, sugary terps, paired with relaxing potency, make it a favorite in both flower and extract form.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



At The Clone Foundry, every Cookies and Cream clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous — free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean genetics.



