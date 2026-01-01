About this product
🌱 Cookies and Cream (Girl Scout Cookies × Starfighter)
Genetics: Girl Scout Cookies × Starfighter
Type: Balanced Hybrid (~50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Breeder: Exotic Genetix
Cut: Breeder Cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Cookies and Cream is a gourmet hybrid crafted by Exotic Genetix, combining the sweet, dessert-forward profile of Girl Scout Cookies with the potency and resin production of Starfighter. With THC levels ranging from 20–25%, this cultivar offers a balanced high that begins with mental clarity and euphoria, then eases into a calm, relaxing body vibe.
Expect dense, frosty buds with vibrant greens and purples, coated in sticky trichomes and accented by orange pistils. Its creamy flavor and top-tier bag appeal make it a favorite among flavor chasers and hash makers alike.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric, uplifting cerebral buzz
✅ Smooth body relaxation without couchlock
✅ Long-lasting, balanced effects — ideal for afternoon or early evening use
✅ Great for creative work, social situations, or chill downtime
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍪 Sweet vanilla cream and cookie dough
🌰 Nutty earth with hints of spice and sugar
💨 Dessert-like aroma that’s smooth, sweet, and indulgent
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks indoors; harvest early to mid‐October outdoors
🌿 Structure: Medium-height, well-branched plants with classic hybrid shape
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, trichome-coated flowers with deep color and weight
📏 Stretch: Moderate — responds well to topping, SCROG, or LST
✂️ Benefits from defoliation and airflow in late veg and flower
☀️ Performs well in indoor or greenhouse environments; prefers warm, dry climates
💰 Yield: Moderate to high — indoor ~400–500 g/m2; outdoor ~500 g per plant
🧪 Resin Output: Very high — excellent for extraction and concentrates
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
For anyone looking to grow a flavorful, resin-rich hybrid with well-balanced effects, Cookies and Cream is a must-have. Its creamy, sugary terps, paired with relaxing potency, make it a favorite in both flower and extract form.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
At The Clone Foundry, every Cookies and Cream clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous — free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean genetics.
Genetics: Girl Scout Cookies × Starfighter
Type: Balanced Hybrid (~50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Breeder: Exotic Genetix
Cut: Breeder Cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Cookies and Cream is a gourmet hybrid crafted by Exotic Genetix, combining the sweet, dessert-forward profile of Girl Scout Cookies with the potency and resin production of Starfighter. With THC levels ranging from 20–25%, this cultivar offers a balanced high that begins with mental clarity and euphoria, then eases into a calm, relaxing body vibe.
Expect dense, frosty buds with vibrant greens and purples, coated in sticky trichomes and accented by orange pistils. Its creamy flavor and top-tier bag appeal make it a favorite among flavor chasers and hash makers alike.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric, uplifting cerebral buzz
✅ Smooth body relaxation without couchlock
✅ Long-lasting, balanced effects — ideal for afternoon or early evening use
✅ Great for creative work, social situations, or chill downtime
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍪 Sweet vanilla cream and cookie dough
🌰 Nutty earth with hints of spice and sugar
💨 Dessert-like aroma that’s smooth, sweet, and indulgent
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks indoors; harvest early to mid‐October outdoors
🌿 Structure: Medium-height, well-branched plants with classic hybrid shape
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, trichome-coated flowers with deep color and weight
📏 Stretch: Moderate — responds well to topping, SCROG, or LST
✂️ Benefits from defoliation and airflow in late veg and flower
☀️ Performs well in indoor or greenhouse environments; prefers warm, dry climates
💰 Yield: Moderate to high — indoor ~400–500 g/m2; outdoor ~500 g per plant
🧪 Resin Output: Very high — excellent for extraction and concentrates
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
For anyone looking to grow a flavorful, resin-rich hybrid with well-balanced effects, Cookies and Cream is a must-have. Its creamy, sugary terps, paired with relaxing potency, make it a favorite in both flower and extract form.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
At The Clone Foundry, every Cookies and Cream clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous — free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean genetics.
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About this product
🌱 Cookies and Cream (Girl Scout Cookies × Starfighter)
Genetics: Girl Scout Cookies × Starfighter
Type: Balanced Hybrid (~50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Breeder: Exotic Genetix
Cut: Breeder Cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Cookies and Cream is a gourmet hybrid crafted by Exotic Genetix, combining the sweet, dessert-forward profile of Girl Scout Cookies with the potency and resin production of Starfighter. With THC levels ranging from 20–25%, this cultivar offers a balanced high that begins with mental clarity and euphoria, then eases into a calm, relaxing body vibe.
Expect dense, frosty buds with vibrant greens and purples, coated in sticky trichomes and accented by orange pistils. Its creamy flavor and top-tier bag appeal make it a favorite among flavor chasers and hash makers alike.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric, uplifting cerebral buzz
✅ Smooth body relaxation without couchlock
✅ Long-lasting, balanced effects — ideal for afternoon or early evening use
✅ Great for creative work, social situations, or chill downtime
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍪 Sweet vanilla cream and cookie dough
🌰 Nutty earth with hints of spice and sugar
💨 Dessert-like aroma that’s smooth, sweet, and indulgent
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks indoors; harvest early to mid‐October outdoors
🌿 Structure: Medium-height, well-branched plants with classic hybrid shape
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, trichome-coated flowers with deep color and weight
📏 Stretch: Moderate — responds well to topping, SCROG, or LST
✂️ Benefits from defoliation and airflow in late veg and flower
☀️ Performs well in indoor or greenhouse environments; prefers warm, dry climates
💰 Yield: Moderate to high — indoor ~400–500 g/m2; outdoor ~500 g per plant
🧪 Resin Output: Very high — excellent for extraction and concentrates
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
For anyone looking to grow a flavorful, resin-rich hybrid with well-balanced effects, Cookies and Cream is a must-have. Its creamy, sugary terps, paired with relaxing potency, make it a favorite in both flower and extract form.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
At The Clone Foundry, every Cookies and Cream clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous — free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean genetics.
Genetics: Girl Scout Cookies × Starfighter
Type: Balanced Hybrid (~50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Breeder: Exotic Genetix
Cut: Breeder Cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Cookies and Cream is a gourmet hybrid crafted by Exotic Genetix, combining the sweet, dessert-forward profile of Girl Scout Cookies with the potency and resin production of Starfighter. With THC levels ranging from 20–25%, this cultivar offers a balanced high that begins with mental clarity and euphoria, then eases into a calm, relaxing body vibe.
Expect dense, frosty buds with vibrant greens and purples, coated in sticky trichomes and accented by orange pistils. Its creamy flavor and top-tier bag appeal make it a favorite among flavor chasers and hash makers alike.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric, uplifting cerebral buzz
✅ Smooth body relaxation without couchlock
✅ Long-lasting, balanced effects — ideal for afternoon or early evening use
✅ Great for creative work, social situations, or chill downtime
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍪 Sweet vanilla cream and cookie dough
🌰 Nutty earth with hints of spice and sugar
💨 Dessert-like aroma that’s smooth, sweet, and indulgent
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks indoors; harvest early to mid‐October outdoors
🌿 Structure: Medium-height, well-branched plants with classic hybrid shape
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, trichome-coated flowers with deep color and weight
📏 Stretch: Moderate — responds well to topping, SCROG, or LST
✂️ Benefits from defoliation and airflow in late veg and flower
☀️ Performs well in indoor or greenhouse environments; prefers warm, dry climates
💰 Yield: Moderate to high — indoor ~400–500 g/m2; outdoor ~500 g per plant
🧪 Resin Output: Very high — excellent for extraction and concentrates
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
For anyone looking to grow a flavorful, resin-rich hybrid with well-balanced effects, Cookies and Cream is a must-have. Its creamy, sugary terps, paired with relaxing potency, make it a favorite in both flower and extract form.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
At The Clone Foundry, every Cookies and Cream clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous — free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean genetics.
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