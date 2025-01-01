About this product
🌱 Crostata (Sunset Sherbet × Biscotti Sundae)
Genetics: Sunset Sherbet × Biscotti Sundae
Type: Balanced Hybrid (slight Sativa lean)
Breeder: Phinest Genetics
🔍 Strain Overview
Crostata is a luxurious, dessert-inspired hybrid created by Northern California’s Phinest Genetics. A blend of the creamy, fruit-forward Sunset Sherbet and the gassy, doughy Biscotti Sundae, this strain delivers rich, full-spectrum flavor with undeniable bag appeal. Expect tight, trichome-drenched nugs with stunning purple hues and a sweet-meets-savory terp profile that lingers. Crostata brings a joyful uplift paired with just enough body calm to stay grounded—making it a crowd-pleaser for any time of day.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric head high with an upbeat, creative buzz
✅ Smooth body effects—relaxing without couchlock
✅ Good for daytime or early evening use
✅ Ideal for social settings or solo focus sessions
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍓 Bright mixed berries and tart citrus upfront
🍦 Creamy cookie dough and baked dessert notes
⛽ Doughy gas and herbal funk linger on the exhale
💨 Smooth, dessert-rich aroma fills the room with each pull
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium height, open canopy with strong laterals
💎 Bud Structure: Tight and resin-packed with vivid coloration
📏 Stretch: Moderate—responsive to training techniques
✂️ Handles topping, LST, and SCROG setups well
🏠 Thrives in indoor environments; greenhouse-friendly
🧪 Excellent trichome production—great for high-end extractions
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Crostata is a rare find for growers and consumers alike. With its balanced effects, standout aroma, and boutique-quality appearance, this cultivar offers an elevated experience from start to finish. Add this dessert hybrid to your garden for flavor-forward flower and smooth, enjoyable sessions.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Crostata clone from The Clone Foundry is pest-free, mold-free, and HLV-tested. Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee—because premium genetics start with healthy roots.
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
