🌱 Crostata (Sunset Sherbet × Biscotti Sundae)



Genetics: Sunset Sherbet × Biscotti Sundae



Type: Balanced Hybrid (slight Sativa lean)



Breeder: Phinest Genetics



🔍 Strain Overview



Crostata is a luxurious, dessert-inspired hybrid created by Northern California’s Phinest Genetics. A blend of the creamy, fruit-forward Sunset Sherbet and the gassy, doughy Biscotti Sundae, this strain delivers rich, full-spectrum flavor with undeniable bag appeal. Expect tight, trichome-drenched nugs with stunning purple hues and a sweet-meets-savory terp profile that lingers. Crostata brings a joyful uplift paired with just enough body calm to stay grounded—making it a crowd-pleaser for any time of day.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric head high with an upbeat, creative buzz



✅ Smooth body effects—relaxing without couchlock



✅ Good for daytime or early evening use



✅ Ideal for social settings or solo focus sessions



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍓 Bright mixed berries and tart citrus upfront



🍦 Creamy cookie dough and baked dessert notes



⛽ Doughy gas and herbal funk linger on the exhale



💨 Smooth, dessert-rich aroma fills the room with each pull



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium height, open canopy with strong laterals



💎 Bud Structure: Tight and resin-packed with vivid coloration



📏 Stretch: Moderate—responsive to training techniques



✂️ Handles topping, LST, and SCROG setups well



🏠 Thrives in indoor environments; greenhouse-friendly



🧪 Excellent trichome production—great for high-end extractions



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Crostata is a rare find for growers and consumers alike. With its balanced effects, standout aroma, and boutique-quality appearance, this cultivar offers an elevated experience from start to finish. Add this dessert hybrid to your garden for flavor-forward flower and smooth, enjoyable sessions.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Crostata clone from The Clone Foundry is pest-free, mold-free, and HLV-tested. Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee—because premium genetics start with healthy roots.

