🌱 DJ Short Blueberry (Afghani Indica × Highland Thai × Purple Thai)



Genetics: Afghani Indica × Highland Thai × Purple Thai



Type: Indica‐Dominant Hybrid (~80% Indica / 20% Sativa)



Breeder: DJ Short (Old World Genetics)



Cut: Breeder cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



DJ Short Blueberry is the original blueberry strain—an award-winning classic developed by the legendary breeder DJ Short in the late 1970s. A cross between Afghani Indica and two Thai landraces (Highland Thai and Purple Thai), this cultivar is revered for its unmistakable berry aroma, deep relaxation, and striking purple hues.



With THC levels ranging from 15–24%, DJ Short Blueberry offers a calming experience that begins with a euphoric mental lift before settling into a smooth, full-body stone. It’s widely regarded as one of the foundational strains for flavor-rich indicas.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric head high with uplifting mental clarity



✅ Gradual, mellow transition into full-body calm



✅ Long-lasting and deeply relaxing—ideal for winding down



✅ Best suited for evening use or peaceful creative time



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍇 Sweet, fresh blueberry and berry syrup



🍃 Earthy and floral spice with citrus hints



🌲 Soft pine and herbal complexity



💨 Loud, nostalgic aroma—sweet, fruity, and classic



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 7–8 weeks indoors; harvest early October outdoors



🌿 Structure: Medium-height plants with bushy, indica-style growth



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-heavy buds with potential for purple and blue coloration



📏 Stretch: Moderate — topping and training methods like LST or SCROG are effective



✂️ Defoliation improves airflow and light penetration in dense canopies



☀️ Thrives in warm, dry climates; indoor and greenhouse friendly



💰 Yield: Moderate to high — indoor ~400–600 g/m2; outdoor ~600 g+ per plant



🧪 Resin Output: Very high — excellent for hash and solventless concentrates



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



For growers seeking legendary flavor, timeless effects, and a place in cannabis history, DJ Short Blueberry is a must. This cultivar delivers rich terpene depth, beautiful coloration, and a relaxing high that never goes out of style.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



At The Clone Foundry, every DJ Short Blueberry clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous — free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean



