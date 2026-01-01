🌱 Dream Diesel (Blue Dream × NYC Diesel)



Genetics: Blue Dream × NYC Diesel



Type: Strongly Sativa‐Dominant Hybrid (~90% Sativa / 10% Indica)



Breeder: Next Generation Nurseries



Cut: Breeder Cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Dream Diesel is a turbocharged sativa-dominant hybrid brought to life by Next Generation Nurseries. Combining the uplifting, dreamy headspace of Blue Dream with the sharp, gassy edge of NYC Diesel, this cultivar delivers electric cerebral effects and rich terpene complexity.



Buds are dense, resin-heavy, and often display hints of violet under optimal conditions. Expect explosive aroma, vibrant orange hairs, and a frosty finish that makes this strain a favorite for both extractors and daytime smokers.



⚡ Effects



✅ Fast-hitting cerebral buzz with a creative edge



✅ Smooth physical calm without full-body sedation



✅ Long-lasting mental clarity — great for productivity or conversation



✅ Perfect for daytime use or focused socializing



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍇 Bright blueberry with sugary sweetness



⛽ Sharp diesel fuel and earthy funk



🌲 Notes of pine, citrus zest, and herbal spice



💨 Loud and layered — fruit and fuel in perfect balance



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–10 weeks indoors; harvest mid-to-late October outdoors



🌿 Structure: Tall, sativa-style growth with strong lateral branches



💎 Bud Structure: Tight, trichome-covered nuggets with vivid orange pistils



📏 Stretch: Significant — topping, SCROG, or LST recommended



✂️ Benefits from early defoliation to promote airflow and reduce humidity pockets



☀️ Performs well indoors and in temperate outdoor climates



💰 Yield: High — ~600–700 g/m2 indoors; over 1000 g per plant outdoors under ideal conditions



🧪 Resin Output: Excellent — ideal for solventless extractions and live resin production



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Dream Diesel is a top pick for growers seeking potency, aroma, and productivity in a sativa-dominant cultivar. This strain checks every box: bold flavor, clean genetics, and vibrant energy that fuels your day.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Dream Diesel clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back it all with our Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your success starts with clean genetics.