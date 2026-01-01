🌱 Fiji Sunset (Glazed Apricot Gelato × Grape Gasoline)



Genetics: Glazed Apricot Gelato × Grape Gasoline



Type: Balanced Hybrid (~50% Sativa / 50% Indica)



Breeder: Good Day Farm x Compound Genetics



Cut: Breeder Cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Fiji Sunset is a vibrant, well-balanced hybrid crafted by Good Day Farm in collaboration with Compound Genetics. This exotic cross of Glazed Apricot Gelato and Grape Gasoline combines sweet, fruity flavors with an earthy, gassy backbone—delivering a smooth, beachy high that captures the essence of a golden-hour vibe.



Expect striking buds dusted with trichomes, bright orange pistils, and undertones of purple under cooler conditions. It’s a top pick for those seeking tropical terpene complexity and a mellow, creative buzz.



⚡ Effects



✅ Gentle cerebral uplift—happy, creative, and slightly floaty



✅ Smooth full-body relaxation with no heavy couchlock



✅ Great for mid-day chill or unwinding in the evening



✅ Balanced and functional—ideal for both solo and social use



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍑 Sweet apricot and grape candy



🧀 Subtle blue cheese funk



⛽ Gasoline, spice, and earthy pine



💨 Loud, tropical, and creamy finish



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks indoors; mid-to-late October outdoors



🌿 Structure: Medium-sized plants with vigorous lateral branching



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, chunky nugs with excellent trichome coverage



📏 Stretch: Moderate — responds well to topping, SCROG, or LST



✂️ Defoliation recommended for improved airflow and light penetration



☀️ Thrives indoors and in mild to warm outdoor climates



💰 Yield: Moderate — quality-focused strain with excellent bag appeal



🧪 Resin Output: High — great for dry sift and solventless extracts



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Fiji Sunset is the perfect cultivar for those who want big tropical flavor, balanced effects, and gorgeous frosty nugs. It’s a standout hybrid that brings beauty, aroma, and good vibes to any garden.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—tested and verified free of pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. You grow, we’ve got your back.