About this product
🌱 First Class Funk (GMO × Jet Fuel Gelato)
Genetics: GMO × Jet Fuel Gelato
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
Breeder: Compound Genetics
Cut: Breeder Cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
First Class Funk is a heavy-hitting indica-dominant hybrid bred by Compound Genetics. It brings together the funky, savory terpene profile of GMO with the sweet, gassy intensity of Jet Fuel Gelato. The result? A powerhouse cultivar with elite resin production, knockout potency, and a flavor that makes it unforgettable.
This strain delivers bag appeal in spades—dense, trichome-coated nugs, often with purple hues and fiery orange pistils. Its aroma is intense, unique, and unforgettable: think garlic, fuel, and citrus candy all rolled into one.
⚡ Effects
✅ Cerebral lift followed by deep body relaxation
✅ Heavy-hitting—ideal for evening or end-of-day use
✅ Long-lasting and calming
✅ Excellent for seasoned users seeking serious impact
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🧄 Garlic and onion funk from GMO
⛽ Heavy diesel and creamy gas from Jet Fuel Gelato
🍋 Hints of citrus, pine, and pepper
💨 Loud, savory, and sweet—complex from start to finish
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks indoors
🌿 Structure: Medium height, with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, chunky colas with thick resin coating
📏 Stretch: Moderate — benefits from topping and SCROG
✂️ Defoliation recommended to boost airflow and trichome development
☀️ Performs well indoors and in controlled outdoor environments
💰 Yield: High — large colas with excellent bag appeal
🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high — a top-tier strain for hash and solventless extracts
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
For growers looking to cultivate elite-tier funk, flavor, and frost, First Class Funk is in a class of its own. With show-stopping aroma, jaw-dropping effects, and exceptional extract potential, this cultivar is a staple for any connoisseur garden.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean genetics.
Genetics: GMO × Jet Fuel Gelato
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
Breeder: Compound Genetics
Cut: Breeder Cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
First Class Funk is a heavy-hitting indica-dominant hybrid bred by Compound Genetics. It brings together the funky, savory terpene profile of GMO with the sweet, gassy intensity of Jet Fuel Gelato. The result? A powerhouse cultivar with elite resin production, knockout potency, and a flavor that makes it unforgettable.
This strain delivers bag appeal in spades—dense, trichome-coated nugs, often with purple hues and fiery orange pistils. Its aroma is intense, unique, and unforgettable: think garlic, fuel, and citrus candy all rolled into one.
⚡ Effects
✅ Cerebral lift followed by deep body relaxation
✅ Heavy-hitting—ideal for evening or end-of-day use
✅ Long-lasting and calming
✅ Excellent for seasoned users seeking serious impact
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🧄 Garlic and onion funk from GMO
⛽ Heavy diesel and creamy gas from Jet Fuel Gelato
🍋 Hints of citrus, pine, and pepper
💨 Loud, savory, and sweet—complex from start to finish
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks indoors
🌿 Structure: Medium height, with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, chunky colas with thick resin coating
📏 Stretch: Moderate — benefits from topping and SCROG
✂️ Defoliation recommended to boost airflow and trichome development
☀️ Performs well indoors and in controlled outdoor environments
💰 Yield: High — large colas with excellent bag appeal
🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high — a top-tier strain for hash and solventless extracts
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
For growers looking to cultivate elite-tier funk, flavor, and frost, First Class Funk is in a class of its own. With show-stopping aroma, jaw-dropping effects, and exceptional extract potential, this cultivar is a staple for any connoisseur garden.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean genetics.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
🌱 First Class Funk (GMO × Jet Fuel Gelato)
Genetics: GMO × Jet Fuel Gelato
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
Breeder: Compound Genetics
Cut: Breeder Cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
First Class Funk is a heavy-hitting indica-dominant hybrid bred by Compound Genetics. It brings together the funky, savory terpene profile of GMO with the sweet, gassy intensity of Jet Fuel Gelato. The result? A powerhouse cultivar with elite resin production, knockout potency, and a flavor that makes it unforgettable.
This strain delivers bag appeal in spades—dense, trichome-coated nugs, often with purple hues and fiery orange pistils. Its aroma is intense, unique, and unforgettable: think garlic, fuel, and citrus candy all rolled into one.
⚡ Effects
✅ Cerebral lift followed by deep body relaxation
✅ Heavy-hitting—ideal for evening or end-of-day use
✅ Long-lasting and calming
✅ Excellent for seasoned users seeking serious impact
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🧄 Garlic and onion funk from GMO
⛽ Heavy diesel and creamy gas from Jet Fuel Gelato
🍋 Hints of citrus, pine, and pepper
💨 Loud, savory, and sweet—complex from start to finish
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks indoors
🌿 Structure: Medium height, with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, chunky colas with thick resin coating
📏 Stretch: Moderate — benefits from topping and SCROG
✂️ Defoliation recommended to boost airflow and trichome development
☀️ Performs well indoors and in controlled outdoor environments
💰 Yield: High — large colas with excellent bag appeal
🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high — a top-tier strain for hash and solventless extracts
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
For growers looking to cultivate elite-tier funk, flavor, and frost, First Class Funk is in a class of its own. With show-stopping aroma, jaw-dropping effects, and exceptional extract potential, this cultivar is a staple for any connoisseur garden.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean genetics.
Genetics: GMO × Jet Fuel Gelato
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
Breeder: Compound Genetics
Cut: Breeder Cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
First Class Funk is a heavy-hitting indica-dominant hybrid bred by Compound Genetics. It brings together the funky, savory terpene profile of GMO with the sweet, gassy intensity of Jet Fuel Gelato. The result? A powerhouse cultivar with elite resin production, knockout potency, and a flavor that makes it unforgettable.
This strain delivers bag appeal in spades—dense, trichome-coated nugs, often with purple hues and fiery orange pistils. Its aroma is intense, unique, and unforgettable: think garlic, fuel, and citrus candy all rolled into one.
⚡ Effects
✅ Cerebral lift followed by deep body relaxation
✅ Heavy-hitting—ideal for evening or end-of-day use
✅ Long-lasting and calming
✅ Excellent for seasoned users seeking serious impact
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🧄 Garlic and onion funk from GMO
⛽ Heavy diesel and creamy gas from Jet Fuel Gelato
🍋 Hints of citrus, pine, and pepper
💨 Loud, savory, and sweet—complex from start to finish
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks indoors
🌿 Structure: Medium height, with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, chunky colas with thick resin coating
📏 Stretch: Moderate — benefits from topping and SCROG
✂️ Defoliation recommended to boost airflow and trichome development
☀️ Performs well indoors and in controlled outdoor environments
💰 Yield: High — large colas with excellent bag appeal
🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high — a top-tier strain for hash and solventless extracts
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
For growers looking to cultivate elite-tier funk, flavor, and frost, First Class Funk is in a class of its own. With show-stopping aroma, jaw-dropping effects, and exceptional extract potential, this cultivar is a staple for any connoisseur garden.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean genetics.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
Notice a problem?Report this item