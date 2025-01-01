🌱 First Class Funk (GMO × Jet Fuel Gelato)



Genetics: GMO × Jet Fuel Gelato



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)



Breeder: Compound Genetics



Cut: Breeder Cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



First Class Funk is a heavy-hitting indica-dominant hybrid bred by Compound Genetics. It brings together the funky, savory terpene profile of GMO with the sweet, gassy intensity of Jet Fuel Gelato. The result? A powerhouse cultivar with elite resin production, knockout potency, and a flavor that makes it unforgettable.



This strain delivers bag appeal in spades—dense, trichome-coated nugs, often with purple hues and fiery orange pistils. Its aroma is intense, unique, and unforgettable: think garlic, fuel, and citrus candy all rolled into one.



⚡ Effects



✅ Cerebral lift followed by deep body relaxation



✅ Heavy-hitting—ideal for evening or end-of-day use



✅ Long-lasting and calming



✅ Excellent for seasoned users seeking serious impact



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🧄 Garlic and onion funk from GMO



⛽ Heavy diesel and creamy gas from Jet Fuel Gelato



🍋 Hints of citrus, pine, and pepper



💨 Loud, savory, and sweet—complex from start to finish



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks indoors



🌿 Structure: Medium height, with strong lateral branching



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, chunky colas with thick resin coating



📏 Stretch: Moderate — benefits from topping and SCROG



✂️ Defoliation recommended to boost airflow and trichome development



☀️ Performs well indoors and in controlled outdoor environments



💰 Yield: High — large colas with excellent bag appeal



🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high — a top-tier strain for hash and solventless extracts



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



For growers looking to cultivate elite-tier funk, flavor, and frost, First Class Funk is in a class of its own. With show-stopping aroma, jaw-dropping effects, and exceptional extract potential, this cultivar is a staple for any connoisseur garden.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean genetics.

