🌱 Franco’s Lemon Cheese (Super Lemon Haze × Exodus Cheese)



Genetics: Super Lemon Haze × Exodus Cheese



Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (~60/40)



Breeder: Franco Loja



Cut : Breeder cut



🔍 Strain Overview



Franco’s Lemon Cheese is a tribute strain, created to honor the late Franco Loja of Strain Hunters. It combines the award-winning citrus blast of Super Lemon Haze with the old-school funk of Exodus Cheese to produce a highly aromatic, terpene-rich cultivar. Expect vivid green buds frosted with trichomes, long orange pistils, and an aroma that fills the room on contact. Ideal for those who love big flavors and sativa-forward effects with just enough grounding from the indica side to round out the ride.



⚡ Effects



✅ Energizing, clear-headed cerebral buzz



✅ Uplifts mood, enhances creativity and focus



✅ Mild body relaxation, not overwhelming



✅ Great for daytime use or social settings



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍋 Bright lemon zest and sour citrus



🧀 Bold, musky cheese funk



🌿 Earthy, herbal back-end



💨 Loud and lingering—zesty and savory in equal measure



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–11 weeks



🌿 Structure: Vigorous, tall sativa structure with long branches



💎 Bud Structure: Long, dense colas with strong resin production



📏 Stretch: High—plan for vertical space or utilize SCROG/LST



✂️ Responds well to training and defoliation



🏠 Performs well indoors and outdoors in warm, dry climates



🧪 Heavy terpene profile, great for full-spectrum extraction



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Franco’s Lemon Cheese brings high-impact aroma, stimulating effects, and a legacy of passion and dedication. If you’re looking for a grower’s sativa that hits on flavor, yield, and story, this one’s for your garden.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



At The Clone Foundry, every clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our quality with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your success starts with clean genetics.





read more