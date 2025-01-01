About this product
🌱 Franco’s Lemon Cheese (Super Lemon Haze × Exodus Cheese)
Genetics: Super Lemon Haze × Exodus Cheese
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (~60/40)
Breeder: Franco Loja
Cut : Breeder cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Franco’s Lemon Cheese is a tribute strain, created to honor the late Franco Loja of Strain Hunters. It combines the award-winning citrus blast of Super Lemon Haze with the old-school funk of Exodus Cheese to produce a highly aromatic, terpene-rich cultivar. Expect vivid green buds frosted with trichomes, long orange pistils, and an aroma that fills the room on contact. Ideal for those who love big flavors and sativa-forward effects with just enough grounding from the indica side to round out the ride.
⚡ Effects
✅ Energizing, clear-headed cerebral buzz
✅ Uplifts mood, enhances creativity and focus
✅ Mild body relaxation, not overwhelming
✅ Great for daytime use or social settings
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍋 Bright lemon zest and sour citrus
🧀 Bold, musky cheese funk
🌿 Earthy, herbal back-end
💨 Loud and lingering—zesty and savory in equal measure
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–11 weeks
🌿 Structure: Vigorous, tall sativa structure with long branches
💎 Bud Structure: Long, dense colas with strong resin production
📏 Stretch: High—plan for vertical space or utilize SCROG/LST
✂️ Responds well to training and defoliation
🏠 Performs well indoors and outdoors in warm, dry climates
🧪 Heavy terpene profile, great for full-spectrum extraction
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Franco’s Lemon Cheese brings high-impact aroma, stimulating effects, and a legacy of passion and dedication. If you’re looking for a grower’s sativa that hits on flavor, yield, and story, this one’s for your garden.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
At The Clone Foundry, every clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our quality with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your success starts with clean genetics.
Genetics: Super Lemon Haze × Exodus Cheese
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (~60/40)
Breeder: Franco Loja
Cut : Breeder cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Franco’s Lemon Cheese is a tribute strain, created to honor the late Franco Loja of Strain Hunters. It combines the award-winning citrus blast of Super Lemon Haze with the old-school funk of Exodus Cheese to produce a highly aromatic, terpene-rich cultivar. Expect vivid green buds frosted with trichomes, long orange pistils, and an aroma that fills the room on contact. Ideal for those who love big flavors and sativa-forward effects with just enough grounding from the indica side to round out the ride.
⚡ Effects
✅ Energizing, clear-headed cerebral buzz
✅ Uplifts mood, enhances creativity and focus
✅ Mild body relaxation, not overwhelming
✅ Great for daytime use or social settings
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍋 Bright lemon zest and sour citrus
🧀 Bold, musky cheese funk
🌿 Earthy, herbal back-end
💨 Loud and lingering—zesty and savory in equal measure
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–11 weeks
🌿 Structure: Vigorous, tall sativa structure with long branches
💎 Bud Structure: Long, dense colas with strong resin production
📏 Stretch: High—plan for vertical space or utilize SCROG/LST
✂️ Responds well to training and defoliation
🏠 Performs well indoors and outdoors in warm, dry climates
🧪 Heavy terpene profile, great for full-spectrum extraction
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Franco’s Lemon Cheese brings high-impact aroma, stimulating effects, and a legacy of passion and dedication. If you’re looking for a grower’s sativa that hits on flavor, yield, and story, this one’s for your garden.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
At The Clone Foundry, every clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our quality with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your success starts with clean genetics.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
🌱 Franco’s Lemon Cheese (Super Lemon Haze × Exodus Cheese)
Genetics: Super Lemon Haze × Exodus Cheese
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (~60/40)
Breeder: Franco Loja
Cut : Breeder cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Franco’s Lemon Cheese is a tribute strain, created to honor the late Franco Loja of Strain Hunters. It combines the award-winning citrus blast of Super Lemon Haze with the old-school funk of Exodus Cheese to produce a highly aromatic, terpene-rich cultivar. Expect vivid green buds frosted with trichomes, long orange pistils, and an aroma that fills the room on contact. Ideal for those who love big flavors and sativa-forward effects with just enough grounding from the indica side to round out the ride.
⚡ Effects
✅ Energizing, clear-headed cerebral buzz
✅ Uplifts mood, enhances creativity and focus
✅ Mild body relaxation, not overwhelming
✅ Great for daytime use or social settings
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍋 Bright lemon zest and sour citrus
🧀 Bold, musky cheese funk
🌿 Earthy, herbal back-end
💨 Loud and lingering—zesty and savory in equal measure
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–11 weeks
🌿 Structure: Vigorous, tall sativa structure with long branches
💎 Bud Structure: Long, dense colas with strong resin production
📏 Stretch: High—plan for vertical space or utilize SCROG/LST
✂️ Responds well to training and defoliation
🏠 Performs well indoors and outdoors in warm, dry climates
🧪 Heavy terpene profile, great for full-spectrum extraction
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Franco’s Lemon Cheese brings high-impact aroma, stimulating effects, and a legacy of passion and dedication. If you’re looking for a grower’s sativa that hits on flavor, yield, and story, this one’s for your garden.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
At The Clone Foundry, every clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our quality with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your success starts with clean genetics.
Genetics: Super Lemon Haze × Exodus Cheese
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (~60/40)
Breeder: Franco Loja
Cut : Breeder cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Franco’s Lemon Cheese is a tribute strain, created to honor the late Franco Loja of Strain Hunters. It combines the award-winning citrus blast of Super Lemon Haze with the old-school funk of Exodus Cheese to produce a highly aromatic, terpene-rich cultivar. Expect vivid green buds frosted with trichomes, long orange pistils, and an aroma that fills the room on contact. Ideal for those who love big flavors and sativa-forward effects with just enough grounding from the indica side to round out the ride.
⚡ Effects
✅ Energizing, clear-headed cerebral buzz
✅ Uplifts mood, enhances creativity and focus
✅ Mild body relaxation, not overwhelming
✅ Great for daytime use or social settings
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍋 Bright lemon zest and sour citrus
🧀 Bold, musky cheese funk
🌿 Earthy, herbal back-end
💨 Loud and lingering—zesty and savory in equal measure
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–11 weeks
🌿 Structure: Vigorous, tall sativa structure with long branches
💎 Bud Structure: Long, dense colas with strong resin production
📏 Stretch: High—plan for vertical space or utilize SCROG/LST
✂️ Responds well to training and defoliation
🏠 Performs well indoors and outdoors in warm, dry climates
🧪 Heavy terpene profile, great for full-spectrum extraction
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Franco’s Lemon Cheese brings high-impact aroma, stimulating effects, and a legacy of passion and dedication. If you’re looking for a grower’s sativa that hits on flavor, yield, and story, this one’s for your garden.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
At The Clone Foundry, every clone is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our quality with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your success starts with clean genetics.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
Notice a problem?Report this item